Switzerland's 20-year-old star Johan Manzambi joined an elite list with Mueller and Mbappe after scoring against Canada. He now has 4 goal involvements in the FIFA World Cup. Switzerland beat Canada 2-1 to top the group.

Manzambi Shines for Switzerland

Switzerland's rising 20-year-old star Johan Manzambi joined Germany legend Thomas Mueller and France superstar Kylian Mbappe in an elite list after finding the net in the side's final league stage match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup against Canada at Vancouver on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

With his strike in the 57th minute, Manzambi is the third under-21 of this century with four or more goal involvements in a single edition of FIFA World Cup, after Mbappe (four involvements in 2018) and Mueller (eight involvements in the 2010 edition. So far in the tournament, Manzambi has managed a total of three goals and an assist so far, as per OptaFranz.

In his side's previous win by 4-1 over Bosnia and Herzegovina, Manzambi was amongst the standout performers. The 20-year-old was introduced from the bench and scored within two minutes of coming on to the field with a powerful volley in the 74th minute. He then completed his brace in the 90th minute, walking with the 'Player of the Match' award.

Tense Victory Over Canada

Coming to Swiss' last group stage match, after a goalless first half in a tightly contested and high-tempo encounter, Switzerland came out strongly after the break and struck twice in quick succession.

Ruben Vargas opened the scoring just a minute into the second half, finishing at the back post after a well-worked move. Canada struggled to recover from the early setback, and Switzerland doubled their lead in the 57th minute when Johan Manzambi capitalised on a defensive error to slot home a low finish past Canada's goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

The hosts responded in the 76th minute through substitute Promise David, who made an immediate impact by scoring with a sharp volley to bring Canada back into the contest.

Canada pushed for an equaliser late on and created pressure in stoppage time, but Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel produced a crucial goal-line save to deny a last-gasp header, ensuring his side held on for the win.

Both Teams Progress to Round of 32

Despite the defeat, Canada confirmed their progression to the Round of 32 for the first time in their World Cup history, though they will now travel for their knockout fixture after finishing second in the group. Canada also became the first host nation to advance from a FIFA World Cup group stage with just four points since the United States in 1994, according to OptaJoe's X handle.

Switzerland, meanwhile, ended the group stage on top with a strong display and will remain in Vancouver for their Round of 32 clash. (ANI)