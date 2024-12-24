Manu Bhaker's Khel Ratna exclusion row: Will Sports Ministry invoke Articles 5.1 and 5.2 of award's scheme?

The omission of two-time Paris Olympic bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker from the recommendation list for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award has sparked widespread outrage. The sports ministry, caught on the back foot, is now reportedly considering invoking its executive powers under the National Sports Day awards scheme to rectify the oversight.

Historic Feat in Paris 2024

Manu Bhaker made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning bronze medals in the women’s individual 10m air pistol and the mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh. The 22-year-old from Haryana’s Jhajjar district became the first Indian athlete to secure two Olympic medals at a single Games since independence, cementing her legacy as one of India’s greatest Olympians.

Despite these remarkable achievements, Bhaker’s name was absent from the Khel Ratna recommendations, a decision that has shocked the sporting fraternity. The 12-member selection committee opted to recommend hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and para-athlete Praveen Kumar, who won gold in the men’s high jump T64 class with an Asian record at the Paris Paralympics.

Sports Ministry Under Scrutiny

The sports ministry’s decision not to include Bhaker has drawn comparisons to past practices. In 2021, all medal winners from the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics who had not previously received the Khel Ratna were honoured. This precedent, however, was not applied to Bhaker or other Paris Olympic medallists like Swapnil Kusale, Sarabjot Singh, and Aman Sehrawat, who were instead recommended for the Arjuna award.

The govt’s note of October 24, 2024 inviting applications for Khel Ratna read: “To be eligible for Khel Ratna award, the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years immediately preceding the year during which award is to be given will be considered for award for excellence in sports and games at international level i.e. Olympic/Paralympics/Asian/Commonwealth Games/Championships/World Cup/World Championships and equivalent recognised international tournaments. Accordingly, sports achievements for the period from January 1, 2020, up to the conclusion of the Olympics/Paralympics Games 2024 will be taken into consideration.”

Confusion Over Application Process

Ministry officials claimed Bhaker did not apply for the Khel Ratna, but her father, Ram Bhaker, refuted this, stating she had indeed submitted her application. Under the Khel Ratna guidelines, sportspersons can self-apply or be nominated by their respective national sports federations (NSFs). However, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) failed to nominate Bhaker, an omission they are now attempting to address by appealing to the ministry.

A source within the NRAI confirmed the federation’s request to include Bhaker’s name, emphasizing her outstanding performance during the award’s four-year eligibility period, which includes 17 gold, six silver, and five bronze medals at various international events.

What Article 5.1 and 5.2 of Khel Ratna scheme states

The ministry is reportedly considering invoking Articles 5.1 and 5.2 of the Khel Ratna scheme, which allow the government to make up to two direct nominations in deserving cases. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, currently reviewing the nominations, has been briefed on the controversy.

“Sportspersons eligible in accordance with award guidelines will be permitted to self-apply without the recommendation of the authorities/persons. Notwithstanding the above, the government reserves the right to nominate up to two nominations in deserving cases," it states.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to review and approve the list of nominees for the Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya, and Dhyanchand awards on Wednesday. According to sources, the minister, who has been traveling, is already aware of the controversy surrounding Manu's exclusion from the list.

Manu Bhaker's family disappointed

Manu’s father expressed deep disappointment over her exclusion. “I regret putting her in the sport of shooting. I should have instead made her a cricketer. Then, all the awards and accolades would have come her way. She won two Olympic medals in a single edition, no one has ever done that. What else do you expect my child to do for the country? The govt must recognise her efforts. I spoke to Manu, and she was disheartened by all this. She told me ‘I shouldn’t have gone to the Olympics and won medals for the country. In fact, I shouldn’t have become a sportsperson’,” Bhaker told quoted as saying in a Times of India report.

Bhaker’s omission is part of a larger issue, as other Olympic medallists from Paris 2024 were also overlooked for the Khel Ratna. This has raised questions about the selection committee’s criteria and whether deserving athletes are being given due recognition.

As the sports ministry deliberates, all eyes are on whether Manu Bhaker’s name will be added to the final list of Khel Ratna awardees. For now, the controversy underscores the need for transparency and consistency in honoring India’s sporting heroes.

