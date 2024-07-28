Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Manu Bhaker claims historic bronze at Paris Olympics 2024, ends Indian shooting's 12-year-Olympic drought

    A determined Manu Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for an Olympic shooting medal by becoming the first Indian markswoman to reach the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event at the Paris Games on Sunday.

    First Published Jul 28, 2024

    India's last Olympic shooting medals came at the 2012 London edition, where rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang both won bronze.

    After two Olympics without a medal, the 22-year-old Manu secured the bronze with a score of 221.7.

    Korea's Kim Yeji won the silver with a total of 241.3, while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh took the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

    A prominent shooter with international recognition from a young age, Bhaker appeared determined to move past her Tokyo memories, delivering a strong performance in the finals.

    Three years ago at the Tokyo Olympics, a malfunctioned gun left the Indian shooter distraught.

    "Tokyo is one of the very sour memories of my life. I was not confident in Tokyo. I had doubts about myself, and my ability to win, I was putting pressure on myself to win – that feeling that somehow, I had to win. That became my only goal and I missed out on so much. I wasn’t enjoying myself, I had cut out everything," she was quoted as saying in an Indian Express report.

    “I was so scared to talk to people also. I was trying to cut myself off from everyone," she added. Then, Covid happened, and like many others, she says the pandemic 'changed her as a person'—initially making her restless.

    “When the Olympics came, I was like ‘Let’s just get through this somehow; let’s just get through this somehow’," she stated.

    Prior to Sunday's final, Manu Bhaker claimed she was relaxed and happy. “You have to be brave enough to face (these situations). You can’t be mar mar ke, dar dar ke, jaise taise kar loon. Bhagwan bas bacha le. You can’t be like that, I should not beg,” she said. “Now my thing is I have to enjoy it, I have to be brave and then the outcome can be the same. I might lose again but that should not matter because I tried.”

    On Saturday, Manu Bhaker advanced to the 10m women's air pistol final, redeeming the day for Indian shooting following a disappointing start by her teammates.

    The 22-year-old Manu Bhaker shot a score of 580, securing third place in the qualifications. Hungarian ace Veronika Major claimed the top spot with a score of 582. Meanwhile, the other Indian competitor, Rhythm Sangwan, finished 15th with a score of 573.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2024
