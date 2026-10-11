Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led the 94th Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Varanasi, with over 1,000 participants championing a 'drug-free youth for a developed India', joined by medallists from the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Mandaviya Leads 'Nasha Mukt Yuva' Cycle Rally

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya led the 94th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Varanasi, bringing together over 500 cyclists and more than 1,000 participants to champion the message of a drug-free youth and a healthier India.

The event, centred on the theme ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’, witnessed the participation of medallists from the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, including Prachi Chaudhary, Parul Chaudhary, Jay Kumar and Raj Kumar Pal, according to a PIB released from the Sports Ministry.

Promoting Holistic Well-being

The event commenced at 6:00 AM at Namo Ghat with a meditation session led by Nivedita Shreyans, Director, Youth Affairs, Heartfulness Institute, Kanha Shantivanam, Hyderabad, highlighting the importance of mental well-being alongside physical fitness in leading a healthy life.

A vibrant Kathak performance and a high-energy Zumba session followed, bringing together cultural expression, movement and community participation to promote holistic well-being.

'Nasha Mukt Bharat' Pledge

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya called upon young people to make fitness a part of their daily routine and embrace healthy lifestyle choices. Reinforcing the importance of a drug-free society, the Minister and participants took the Nasha Mukt Bharat pledge, reaffirming their collective resolve to combat substance abuse and build a drug-free generation.

Cycle Rally for a Drug-Free India

Following the address, Mandaviya led the cycle rally from Namo Ghat to Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, carrying the message of ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ across the streets of Varanasi.

Asian Games Medallists Felicitated

The event also celebrated India’s sporting achievements with the felicitation of distinguished medallists from the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The felicitated sportspersons included Prachi Chaudhary, bronze medallist in the women’s 400m; Parul Chaudhary, double bronze medallist in the women’s 3000m steeplechase and 5000m; Jay Kumar, silver medallist in the mixed 4x400m relay and bronze medallist in the men’s 4x400m relay; and Raj Kumar Pal, gold medallist as part of the Indian men’s hockey team. Their presence highlighted the values of discipline, perseverance and commitment that underpin sporting excellence, inspiring young participants to pursue fitness and make healthy life choices.

Inspiring a Healthier Generation

The cycle rally transformed the message of fitness into collective action, encouraging citizens to choose active lifestyles and become ambassadors of a drug-free society. By bringing accomplished athletes closer to communities, Fit India Sundays on Cycle also provided an opportunity for young people to interact with sporting role models and draw inspiration from their journeys.

The 94th edition reinforced the message that fitness goes beyond physical activity; it is a way of life that promotes discipline, mental well-being and responsible choices. Through the combined message of cycling, cultural expression, meditation and the Nasha Mukt Bharat pledge, the event called upon the youth to reject substance abuse, adopt healthy habits and play an active role in building a Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat. (ANI)