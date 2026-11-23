Europe secured their first victory in the Test Twenty season by defeating Australasia by 64 runs, with strong all-round performances from both their boys' and girls' squads in Colombo, marking a significant boost to their tournament campaign.

Europe Defeats Australasia By 64 Runs In Test Twenty Campaign

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 23 (ANI): Sir Clive Lloyd’s mentored Europe registered their first victory of the inaugural Test Twenty season, defeating Matthew Hayden’s Australasia by 64 runs at the SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo on Sunday. A commanding all-round performance saw Europe finish with an aggregate of 299 runs, while Australasia could manage 235 across their two innings. Europe’s boys established a 21-run advantage in the first half of the contest, before the girls extended the lead with the bat and then produced a disciplined bowling display to complete a comprehensive victory, according to a press release from Test Twenty.

Europe’s boys made a flying start after being put in to bat, with Shiv Ratna Shreyas providing the early impetus through an entertaining 40 off just 24 deliveries, including five sixes. However, Australasia fought back through a disciplined bowling effort, with Chirag Singla removing both openers before Gitarth Gupta struck twice in the 10th over. Europe, who were cruising at 52 without loss, suddenly found themselves struggling at 93 for 6 in the 15th over. With the innings threatening to unravel, Tanmay Kesharwani took responsibility and produced a superb counter-attacking knock. Showing composure under pressure, he found an able partner in Josh Dowling, and the pair turned the momentum back in Europe’s favour with an unbeaten 73-run partnership for the seventh wicket off just 34 deliveries. Tanmay remained unbeaten on 88 from 46 balls, striking seven fours and six sixes, while Dowling contributed an equally valuable 17 not out off 13 balls. Europe finished on 166 for 6. Gitarth was Australasia’s most successful bowler, returning figures of 2 for 18 from his four overs, while Chirag picked up two wickets for 26 runs.

In reply, Dhruv Shrikant Pise gave Australasia a blazing start, smashing 60 off just 26 deliveries, including seven fours and four sixes. However, Shiv Ratna Shreyas brought an end to his explosive innings, with Rohan completing the catch. Ibrahim Khan (22) and Arnav Kumar (21) made useful contributions, but Europe’s bowlers kept finding ways to break partnerships and restrict the scoring. Australasia’s boys eventually finished on 145 for 7, handing Europe a valuable 21-run lead. Rohan was the pick of the European bowlers with two wickets for 37 runs, with Lloyd utilising as many as ten bowling options.

Carrying a 21-run advantage into the girls’ contest, Europe looked to build a substantial cushion with the bat. Suhani Sharma led the way with a composed 33 off 25 deliveries, while Swara Tempalli added 22 and Ananya Srivastava remained unbeaten on 24. Their contributions helped Europe post 133 for 6 in 20 overs, taking the team’s overall lead to 154 runs and setting Australasia a target of 155. Melinda was the standout bowler for Australasia, returning figures of 2 for 13 in her four overs, while Bhakti Shetty also claimed two wickets.

With 155 required for victory, Australasia’s girls needed a strong response, but Europe’s bowling unit delivered a disciplined performance to keep the contest firmly under control. They conceded very few scoring opportunities, sending down an impressive 64 dot balls, more than half of the innings. Ananya Srivastava followed up her contribution with the bat by producing an economical spell of 1 for 6 in three overs, including a maiden, while Venessa Bope Gamage Yevadi conceded just 12 runs in her four overs. Pearl Muthamma B, who scored 34 off 44 balls, and Sophie Louise Warrilow, with 31 off 31, offered some resistance, but Europe continued to chip away at the batting line-up. Australasia’s girls eventually finished on 90 for 6, leaving Europe with a convincing 64-run victory.

Europe had earlier finished ahead of AB de Villiers’ Sub-Saharan Africa on aggregate runs, only for the contest to end in a draw under Test Twenty’s Conditional Draw Rule. This time, however, Australasia lost six wickets in the final innings, taking the total beyond the five-wicket threshold required to keep the draw in play. With that condition no longer applicable, Europe’s aggregate advantage secured them their first win of the tournament. The victory provides a significant boost to Europe’s campaign following their defeat to South Asia and draw against Sub-Saharan Africa. For Australasia, the result marks a third consecutive league-stage defeat, leaving Matthew Hayden’s side still searching for their first win of the competition.

Brief Scores: Europe beat Australasia by 64 runs Europe – 299 runs, Boys’ XI: 166/6 in 20 overs (Tanmay Kesharwani 88* off 46, Shiv Ratna Shreyas 40 off 24; Gitarth Gupta 2/18, Chirag Singla 2/26). Girls’ XI: 133/6 in 20 overs (Suhani Sharma 33 off 25, Ananya Srivastava 24* off 25; Melinda 2/13, Bhakti Shetty 2/28). Australasia – 235 runs, Boys’ XI: 145/7 in 20 overs (Dhruv Shrikant Pise 60 off 26, Ibrahim Khan 22 off 23; Rohan 2/37, Shiv Ratna Shreyas 1/19). Girls’ XI: 90/6 in 20 overs (Pearl Muthamma B 34 off 44, Sophie Louise Warrilow 31 off 31; Ananya Srivastava 1/6, Chetna 1/1). (ANI)