3 Indian Batting Icons With Highest ODI Centuries In Losing Matches
India’s greatest batters have produced unforgettable knocks, but some of their finest centuries came in defeats.
Rohit Sharma – 7 Centuries In Defeats
Rohit Sharma has featured in 282 ODIs, scoring 11,577 runs at an average of 48.84 with 33 tons. Seven of those hundreds came in losing causes. His unbeaten 171 against Australia at Perth in 2016 was a masterclass, yet India failed to defend 309. Similarly, his 150 against South Africa in Kanpur during 2015 ended in a narrow five-run defeat.
Virat Kohli – 9 Centuries In Defeats
Virat Kohli’s ODI record stands at 14,797 runs in 311 matches, averaging 58.71 with 54 centuries. Nine of those tons came in defeats. His 123 against Australia in Ranchi in 2019 kept India alive despite an early collapse, but the team folded for 281. Another example was his 123 in Napier against New Zealand in 2014, where his fluent knock couldn’t prevent a 24-run loss.
Sachin Tendulkar – 14 Centuries In Defeats
Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary ODI career produced 18,426 runs in 463 matches, including 49 centuries. Fourteen of those came in losing causes. His epic 175 against Australia in Hyderabad in 2009 nearly pulled off a famous chase of 351, but India fell short by three runs. In the 1996 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka, his 137 was overshadowed by Sanath Jayasuriya’s blitz, leading to India’s defeat.
