Roundglass Golf Academy's Mannat Brar was the top woman finisher at the AM Green IGPL Invitational Congo. She finished tied-fourth overall with a score of 13-under 206, competing against a mixed field of seasoned professionals in Africa.

Roundglass Golf Academy athlete Mannat Brar was the top woman finisher at the AM Green IGPL Invitational Congo, delivering a standout performance at the historic Par-73 Golf de Lubumbashi course in Africa.

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According to a release, competing against a competitive mixed field of seasoned professionals, Brar showcased remarkable consistency and skill throughout the week. She capped off her campaign with a brilliant 5-under 68 in the final round, which featured a shotgun start.

Impressive Score and Overall Finish

Brar carded consecutive rounds of 69, 69, and 68 to finish the tournament with an impressive overall score of 13-under 206. This exceptional showing earned the young academy athlete a Tied-fourth place finish in the overall tournament standings, placing her alongside pedigreed professionals like Aman Raj and Tushar Pannu on the leaderboard.

Brar finished just three strokes shy of the overall tournament leaders, Aryan Roopa Anand and Udayan Mane, who headed into a playoff at 16-under, the release said. By securing a top-five position, she also placed ahead of several notable professionals in the mixed field, including Kartik Sharma and Manav Shah, who finished tied for seventh.

About the Indian Golf Premier League

The AM Green Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) is India's first-ever professional golf tour to feature men and women competing in the same events, providing an inclusive and competitive platform. Brar's success in this environment underscores the effectiveness of the Roundglass Golf Academy's elite player development pathway. (ANI)