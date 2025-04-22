Manchester United: A shot-stopping legend, David de Gea delivered many heroic moments for Manchester United. Here are the top 5 standout performances of his Red Devils career.

David de Gea’s legacy at Manchester United is cemented in clutch saves, defining stops, and match-winning performances. Signed in 2011, the Spanish keeper overcame a shaky start to become one of the finest shot-stoppers of his generation. Across 12 seasons, he won games on his own and was often the last line of defiance in times of crisis. Let’s revisit the top 5 David de Gea moments that best show his brilliance in United colors.

1. Record 14 Saves vs Arsenal (2017)

In a game where Arsenal bombarded United's defense, De Gea produced a goalkeeping master class. His 14 saves equaled a Premier League record. One double-save, denying Lacazette and Sanchez in quick succession left pundits and fans speechless.

2. One-Handed Save vs Mata (2012) – Save of the Season

In a clash with Chelsea, De Gea pulled off one of the best saves in Premier League history. Juan Mata’s free-kick was destined for the top corner, but De Gea’s flying fingertip stop stunned everyone and showed his world-class reflexes.

3. FA Cup Final 2016

United’s FA Cup win under Louis van Gaal in 2016 owed much to De Gea’s performances throughout the tournament. His penalty save against Everton in the semifinal, followed by several key stops in the final, were crucial to ending the club’s trophy drought.

4. Save vs Sevilla (Champions League, 2018)

Though the game ended in disappointment, De Gea’s save from a point-blank header at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan was otherworldly. The reflexes he displayed were showing why he was once widely considered the best in the world.

5. Penalty Save vs West Ham (2022)

In a season of few highs, De Gea’s penalty save against Mark Noble, who was subbed in just to take the spot kick was a massive moment. It preserved a vital 2-1 win and showed he still had ice in his veins during high-pressure moments.