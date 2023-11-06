Sports

Happy Birthday David de Gea: Top 6 performances by the goalkeeper

Image credits: Getty

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur (2017)

De Gea made an incredible 11 saves in a single Premier League match, helping Manchester United secure a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Image credits: Getty

UEFA Europa League Final (2017)

In the final against Ajax, De Gea's crucial saves ensured a clean sheet and a 2-0 win for Manchester United.

Image credits: Getty

Manchester United vs Arsenal (2017)

De Gea's exceptional saves in this Premier League fixture helped his team claim a 3-1 victory over Arsenal.

Image credits: Getty

UEFA Champions League vs Sevilla (2018)

Despite Manchester United's elimination, De Gea's remarkable saves against Sevilla showcased his shot-stopping abilities.

Image credits: Getty

Manchester United vs Liverpool (2018)

De Gea's remarkable performance in goal prevented Liverpool from scoring in a goalless Premier League draw.
 

Image credits: Getty

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace (2019)

In a challenging Premier League match, De Gea made vital saves to help Manchester United secure a 3-1 win.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One