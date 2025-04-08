Vinicius Jr. to Manchester United? Red Devils eye 200 million euros swoop for Real Madrid star - Report

Read Full Gallery

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a 200 million euros move for Vinicius Jr. amid growing uncertainty over his Real Madrid future.

Vinicius Jr. Faces Dip in Form Post Ballon d’Or Setback

Overshadowed by Mbappe

The arrival of Kylian Mbappe has further complicated matters for Vinicius, with the French superstar becoming the focal point of Madrid’s attack. This shift has cast a shadow over Vinicius’ role, raising doubts about his long-term position in the squad.

Real Madrid No Longer Consider Him ‘Untouchable’

Despite his dip in form, Real Madrid continue to rely heavily on Vinicius. However, recent reports indicate that the club no longer see him as an untouchable asset. While his contract includes a staggering 1 billion euros release clause, the door may be slightly ajar for a transfer if the right offer comes along.

Manchester United Ready to Pounce

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United have now entered the race for Vinicius. The Premier League side reportedly view him as the ideal player to lead their rebuild and return to the top of European football. However, United's interest comes with a caveat — they must qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League to make a formal move. With a top-four finish looking unlikely, winning the UEFA Europa League remains their only route to Europe’s elite competition. Also read: Arsenal vs Real Madrid Prediction: Can the Gunners defy history and stop the Champions League masters?

A €200 Million Gamble Hinges on UEL Outcome

If United do secure Champions League qualification by winning the Europa League, they are expected to launch a 200 million euros bid for the Brazilian forward. While still theoretical at this stage, such an offer could test Real Madrid’s resolve.

Saudi Clubs Also in the Mix

Vinicius Jr. has also attracted strong interest from Saudi Arabia, where clubs are reportedly willing to splash the cash to lure him away from Europe. However, Manchester United’s project and global stature could prove more appealing if the stars align.

