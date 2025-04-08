user
user icon

Vinicius Jr. to Manchester United? Red Devils eye 200 million euros swoop for Real Madrid star - Report

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a 200 million euros move for Vinicius Jr. amid growing uncertainty over his Real Madrid future.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 12:30 PM IST

Vinicius Jr. Faces Dip in Form Post Ballon d’Or Setback

Once considered the face of Real Madrid's future, Vinicius Jr. has seen a noticeable slump in form following the Ballon d’Or controversy. Though the snub may not be solely responsible, it marked the beginning of a turbulent spell for the Brazilian. Since then, the 24-year-old has battled suspensions, fatigue, and injuries, failing to consistently deliver on the pitch.

Also read: Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Ancelotti plots Champions League masterplan as Courtois warns of 'very dangerous' area

article_image2

Overshadowed by Mbappe

The arrival of Kylian Mbappe has further complicated matters for Vinicius, with the French superstar becoming the focal point of Madrid’s attack. This shift has cast a shadow over Vinicius’ role, raising doubts about his long-term position in the squad.


article_image3

Real Madrid No Longer Consider Him ‘Untouchable’

Despite his dip in form, Real Madrid continue to rely heavily on Vinicius. However, recent reports indicate that the club no longer see him as an untouchable asset. While his contract includes a staggering 1 billion euros release clause, the door may be slightly ajar for a transfer if the right offer comes along.

article_image4

Manchester United Ready to Pounce

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United have now entered the race for Vinicius. The Premier League side reportedly view him as the ideal player to lead their rebuild and return to the top of European football.

However, United's interest comes with a caveat — they must qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League to make a formal move. With a top-four finish looking unlikely, winning the UEFA Europa League remains their only route to Europe’s elite competition.

Also read: Arsenal vs Real Madrid Prediction: Can the Gunners defy history and stop the Champions League masters?

article_image5

A €200 Million Gamble Hinges on UEL Outcome

If United do secure Champions League qualification by winning the Europa League, they are expected to launch a 200 million euros bid for the Brazilian forward. While still theoretical at this stage, such an offer could test Real Madrid’s resolve.

article_image6

Saudi Clubs Also in the Mix

Vinicius Jr. has also attracted strong interest from Saudi Arabia, where clubs are reportedly willing to splash the cash to lure him away from Europe. However, Manchester United’s project and global stature could prove more appealing if the stars align.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

arsenal vs real madrid champions league martin odegaard redemption from santiago bernabeu outcast to gunners captain snt

Arsenal vs Real Madrid, UCL showdown | Odegaard's redemption: From Bernabeu outcast to Gunners' captain

Australian batter Will Pucovski retires at 27: Why the highly-rated cricketer called it quits early? (WATCH) HRD

Australian batter Will Pucovski retires at 27: Why the highly-rated cricketer called it quits early? (WATCH)

ISL 2024-25: Rishabh Pant, Sanjiv Goenka cheer Mohun Bagan to thrilling final berth; pictures go viral snt

ISL 2024-25: Rishabh Pant, Sanjiv Goenka cheer Mohun Bagan SG to thrilling final berth; pictures go viral

IPL 2025: MI coach Jayawardene happy with Bumrah's fitness and execution in the clash against RCB HRD

IPL 2025: MI coach Jayawardene happy with Bumrah's fitness and execution in the clash against RCB

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Ancelotti plots Champions League masterplan as Courtois warns of 'very dangerous' area snt

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Ancelotti plots Champions League masterplan as Courtois warns of 'very dangerous' area

Recent Stories

6 simple tips to eliminate flies from your kitchen fast gcw

6 simple tips to eliminate flies from your kitchen fast

Kerala: Flight services at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for Padmanabhaswamy Painkuni arattu procession 2025 anr

Kerala: Flight services at TVM Airport to be suspended for Padmanabhaswamy's Painkuni arattu procession

Bengaluru 15 photos that prove city is more than just about traffic snt

Bengaluru: 15 photos that prove city is more than just about traffic!

Maharashtra focusing on developing AI and Tech ecosystem in state, says CM Devendra Fadnavis AJR

Maharashtra focusing on developing AI and Tech ecosystem in state, says CM Fadnavis

Virat Kohli: Top 5 fastest IPL centuries of RCB star batter HRD

Virat Kohli: Top 5 fastest IPL centuries by RCB star batter

Recent Videos

Mudra Yojana Beneficiary Praises PM Modi’s Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Mudra Yojana Beneficiary Praises PM Modi’s Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
KKR vs LSG: Stats & Key Players | IPL 2025 Match 21

KKR vs LSG: Stats & Key Players | IPL 2025 Match 21

Video Icon
Wall Street Opens Sharply Lower After Global Stocks Hit Low Amid Trump’s Tariff Turmoil

Wall Street Opens Sharply Lower After Global Stocks Hit Low Amid Trump’s Tariff Turmoil

Video Icon
IPL 2025 Game On | MI vs RCB Post-Match Analysis: RCB Beat MI at Wankhede after 10 Yrs

IPL 2025 Game On | MI vs RCB Post-Match Analysis: RCB Beat MI at Wankhede after 10 Yrs

Video Icon
Ukraine Introduces Self-Propelled Bohdana - First NATO-Standard Howitzer | Asianet Newsable

Ukraine Introduces Self-Propelled Bohdana - First NATO-Standard Howitzer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon