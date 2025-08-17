Manchester United and Arsenal face off in the Premier League opener at Old Trafford, marking their 244th encounter. United boasts a strong home record against Arsenal recently, while also enjoying a historical advantage on opening day fixtures.

The 2025/26 Premier League season kicks off today with a blockbuster fixture at Old Trafford, as Manchester United host Arsenal in one of English football’s most storied rivalries.

This will be the 244th meeting between the two giants. United hold the edge historically with 102 wins, while Arsenal have triumphed 90 times, and there have been 51 draws along the way. As the two sides prepare to lock horns again, here are three major talking points.

Old Trafford – A Fortress Against Arsenal?

Last season was contrasting for the clubs: Arsenal finished runners-up, while United endured a dismal campaign, limping to 15th place. Yet when the sides met in Manchester, it ended 1-1, with many feeling United deserved more.

Surprisingly, United have been strong at home to Arsenal in recent times. They’ve lost just two of their last 18 Old Trafford meetings with the Gunners, recording 10 wins and six draws. Both defeats, however, came under Mikel Arteta’s management—in November 2020 and May 2024.

Red Devils Love an Opening Day

Opening fixtures at Old Trafford have almost become tradition. This will be the ninth straight year United have begun their season at home—the longest streak ever for any top-flight English club.

History also favours them on Matchday One: according to the BBC, United have won more Premier League opening games than any other club (22) and boast the best win rate on the opening weekend (67%) among teams with more than one season in the league.

Last August, they edged Fulham 1-0 to kick off the campaign, with new signing Joshua Zirkzee netting on his debut.

Can United End Another Arsenal Run?

Arsenal may still be chasing silverware under Arteta, but consistency is no longer in doubt. The Gunners are currently on a 14-game unbeaten streak away from home in the league, dating back to their 1-0 defeat at Newcastle in November 2024.

Since then, they’ve recorded seven wins and seven draws, marking the second-longest away unbeaten run in the club’s Premier League history. Their longest, of course, was the legendary 27-game run between April 2003 and September 2004—a stretch famously ended at Old Trafford, when goals from Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney stopped the “Invincibles” in their tracks.