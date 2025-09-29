Despite a poor start to the season, including a 3-1 defeat at Brentford, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim retains the backing of minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

United’s 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Saturday was their third in six Premier League games amid a poor start to the season that includes a Carabao Cup humiliation at Grimsby Town.

Amorim, who was appointed midway through United’s worst season in more than half a century, has now picked up just 34 points from his 33 league games in charge. However, it’s understood that United are still behind their 40-year-old head coach, and Ratcliffe is refusing to panic.

The Ineos billionaire believes Amorim deserves time to work his players after United spent £236million on new signings in the summer. United sources said on Sunday that the club are not lining up any replacements.

Amorim Responds to Pressure

After the defeat at Brentford left his team in 14th place in the table, Amorim insisted that he is not concerned about his job and remains confident he can turn United’s season around. “I am always comfortable with the job. I am not concerned, it is not my decision,” he said. “I will do the best I can every minute I am here. I am never concerned about my job, I am not that kind of guy.

“I’m always doing my job. If I win, I’m in a different state of mind. That is normal, but I’m always confident because I know what to do. I’ve always taken a lot of responsibility on your own shoulders.”

Pushing for Improvement

“We can play better and we need to play better. It’s like ups and downs. When you win, you feel that everything, the momentum is here. When you lose, you go back to the same place and you fight again for one win that can help you to create the momentum.

“I cannot tell you more than I say every time I lose the game. Sometimes you see one team that performs really well and you see improvements. And then sometimes you have some games that you don’t see that improvement. That gives you the confidence to say that Manchester United is going to get back. So it’s always the same conversation. It depends on the next game. So let’s try to win the next game and to improve certain things.”