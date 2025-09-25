Manchester United, under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, continues its pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, whose contract includes a £57 million release clause active next summer.

Manchester United continues to pursue Harry Kane, but the club faces stiff competition from Europe’s elite for the Bayern Munich striker’s signature. The latest report has shed light on Bayern’s plans for Kane’s future at the Allianz Arena. Manchester United’s co-owner and head of football operations, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is reportedly a huge admirer of Kane and remains hopeful of signing the England captain to lead the Red Devils’ attack. United had closely been linked to Kane in the summer of 2023, with the 32-year-old striker open to the idea of moving from London to Manchester.

Kane’s Contract and Release Clause

Kane’s contract at Bayern runs until 2027 but includes a release clause of £57 million, which becomes active next summer if he signals a desire to leave before the January transfer window closes. This clause has alerted several top European clubs, including Manchester United, to the possibility of acquiring one of Europe’s most lethal strikers at a reasonable price despite his age. Bayern intends to keep their star striker and is prepared to offer him a new contract to extend his stay, with reports suggesting Kane is content in Munich.

Competition from European Heavyweights and Transfer Dynamics

