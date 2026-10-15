Manchester City lost 2-4 at home to PSG in the Champions League. Erling Haaland scored twice, becoming City's top UCL scorer, but a dominant first-half from the French champions secured their victory despite City's attempted comeback.

Manchester City suffered a disappointing 2–4 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night in their UEFA Champions League clash, as the French side delivered a dominant first-half performance, scoring three goals to put the hosts under immense pressure.

The defeat came after City's impressive away victory over Liverpool on Sunday, making the result a frustrating setback for the English side. The match also marked City's first home game since the Premier League financial-regulations ruling referenced in reports concerning the club.

PSG's First-Half Blitz

PSG, the reigning Champions League holders, made a brilliant start and scored twice to take control of the contest. Manchester City's defence struggled to contain the visitors' attacking intensity as PSG capitalised on their early momentum. Vitinha extended PSG's advantage in the 32nd minute, giving the visitors a commanding 3–0 lead before half-time.

Haaland's Record-Breaking Brace Not Enough

City responded with greater force after the break, with Erling Haaland leading the fightback. The Norwegian striker scored twice, reigniting hopes of a remarkable comeback and adding another milestone to his outstanding Champions League career. Haaland's goals took him beyond Sergio Agüero's total of 36 Champions League goals for Manchester City, making him the club's all-time leading scorer in the competition.

However, PSG restored their control when Akliouche scored midway through the second half, delivering another blow to City's comeback hopes. Despite Haaland's impressive individual performance, Manchester City were unable to overcome PSG's attacking display. (ANI)