On the occasion of Mahashivratri, devotees at Shree Baba Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Mandir in Jharkhand's Deoghar prayed for India's victory in the T20 World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan on Sunday. India is set to face Pakistan on Sunday at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium in both teams' third group-stage match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. On Mahashivratri, devotees at Deoghar's Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar prayed for India to win today's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

Devotees' Fervent Prayers

Devotee Randheer Singh prayed for an emphatic India win over Pakistan, saying, "Today I prayed to god Mahadev and Maa Parvati that Pakistan has to be buried and reduced to dust. We need to win at all costs. Their players also need to be reduced to dust. They are not playing in the spirit of the game. They are not playing in the spirit of the game. First, they said they would not play. When they saw they were incurring losses and facing pressure to play, the ICC slammed them, and only then did they agree to play."

Another devotee, Shubham Kumar Jha, prayed for India to win the match, hoping India secures a big victory. "Mahadev wants India to win. Today is Shivratri too, and the India-Pakistan match is being held today. Today is a very auspicious day, and watching the match is going to be fun. I prayed to God that Pakistan's premium bowler Shaheen Afridi should be dropped and India wins by a good margin," he said.

Another devotee prayed for India to score 200 runs, take all 10 wickets of Pakistan, and defeat Pakistan decisively. "I wish to Mahadev that India scores 200 runs and defeats Pakistan, takes 10 out of 10 wickets and puts Pakistan to shame," said the devotee while speaking to ANI.

High-Stakes Tournament Clash

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash is set to take place at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far. Both have registered victories in those games.

While India will enter the contest on the back of wins against the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan has defeated the Netherlands and the USA. While the Suryakumar Yadav-led India are placed on top of Group A standings with four points and the Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, Pakistan are placed second with four points, too, and an NRR of +0.932. (ANI)