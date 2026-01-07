Manchester City are set to sign Antoine Semenyo after activating his €74.5m release clause, with a medical scheduled this week.

Manchester City are on the verge of completing a major transfer, with Antoine Semenyo expected to join the Premier League champions later this week. All documents have reportedly been exchanged, and the Ghanaian forward is scheduled to undergo a medical on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola’s side moved decisively to activate Semenyo’s €74.5 million release clause, which was valid between January 1 and January 10. The move comes despite interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United, but Semenyo’s preference was always to link up with City. Personal terms are understood to be agreed, clearing the path for his arrival at the Etihad.

The signing raises questions given City’s depth in wide attacking positions. Jérémy Doku has impressed on the left flank this season, while Savinho and Omar Marmoush are also capable of filling that role. Marmoush himself cost City €75 million just last January when he arrived from Frankfurt.

However, City view Semenyo as a valuable market opportunity at a competitive price. His performances for Bournemouth over the past 18 months have been outstanding, with 12 goal contributions in the league this season. Only Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago have registered more, underlining his impact.

For Guardiola, Semenyo’s arrival could prove decisive in the club’s push to retain the Premier League title. The transfer highlights City’s willingness to strengthen even in areas where they already possess significant depth, ensuring competition and quality across the squad.

