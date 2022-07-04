Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Luka Doncic leads Slovenia to Round 2 of FIBA qualifiers after 31-point performance in win

    Luka Doncic had 31 points, ten rebounds and six assists as Slovenia qualified for the second and final round of the FIBA qualifiers.

    Stockholm, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 2:07 PM IST

    NBA’s Slovenian Superstar Luka Doncic was at his best as he led his country to the second round of the qualifiers following a narrow 84-81 victory against Sweden. Doncic had 31 points, ten rebounds and six assists. Doncic also got assistance from his team-mate and mentor Goran Dragic, who scored 20 points. Dragic also reportedly signed a contract worth $2.7 million with the Chicago Bulls. Sweden, who made a run in the fourth quarter, was led by Ludvig Hakanson and Simon Bergander, who scored 24 and 21 points, respectively. Slovenia will now play in the second and final qualification round for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They will need to finish in the top three in a group of six teams: Germany, Finland, Israel, Sweden and Estonia.

    Doncic and Dragic weren’t the only NBA players to make appearances in the FIBA qualifiers last night. Cleveland Cavaliers starter Lauri Markennan scored the game-winner for Finland to defeat Croatia. The forward had 19 points, seven rebounds, and two assists as Finland knocked Croatia out of Qualification. Croatia was led by Newly re-signed LA Clippers’ Center Ivica Zubac and Atlanta Hawks’ guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

    ALSO READ: NBA FREE-AGENCY 2022 - THE BEST SIGNINGS SO FAR

    Current NBA Free-Agent Dennis Schroeder led Germany to the top of their qualification group following a 93-83 win against Poland. Schroeder had 38 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

