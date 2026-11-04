PSG boss Luis Enrique remains unmoved by his side's dominant Champions League standing, emphasizing that his sole objective is winning the title after their 6-0 thrashing of Villarreal.

Luis Enrique Focuses on Champions League Glory

Following his side's win over Villarreal, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique said that sitting at the top of the points tally and the number of goals so far "does not count for anything" as his focus stays on securing a hat-trick of UEFA Champions League titles. PSG produced a sensational performance to register a commanding 6-0 victory over Villarreal in their UEFA Champions League encounter at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Tuesday night. Following this win, PSG stand at the top of the table with a perfect record across their four fixtures and a total of 20 goals scored so far, the most by a team in the tournament so far.

Strategic Philosophy and Match Reaction

Enrique on Team Performance

Speaking about his team's goals and performance following the match, Luis said, as quoted by Goal.com, "This (team's goal scoring and position) does not count for anything. There will only be one champion in the final in Madrid, and our goal is to win the title there. In previous seasons, we were crowned champions of the Champions League without finishing the league phase among the top eight." The PSG boss highlighted his side's attacking philosophy and their refusal to give up when things get difficult, saying that the focus should be on attacking rather than defending. "In football, I have seen teams score three goals in five minutes. There is no point in trying to defend; you must instead focus on attacking, and had we conceded this number of goals in such a short period, we would have faced the same difficulties that Villarreal faced," he said.

Respect for the Opponent

Luis also hailed the team's "ability to be consistent and achieve victories", irrespective of the injuries they face or the venue they play in. Luis, a Spanish football legend, felt "sorry" for the La Liga side after their loss, saying, "Villarreal are a team I really love. It is a difficult situation, and I feel sorry for them."

Match Highlights and Dominance

The French giants delivered a devastating attacking display, scoring four goals within the opening 17 minutes to put the contest beyond Villarreal's reach. Fabian Ruiz starred with a clinical brace, while Joao Neves impressed with a commanding performance in midfield. Joao Neves opened the scoring for PSG in the ninth minute, followed by Desire Doue's strike in the 12th minute. Senny Mayulu extended the visitors' advantage a minute later before Fabian Ruiz made it 4-0 in the 17th minute. Ruiz completed his brace in the 50th minute, while David Boly rounded off the emphatic 6-0 victory with a goal in the 78th minute. PSG continued to dominate proceedings throughout the match, leaving Villarreal's defence struggling to cope with their attacking intensity. Luis Enrique's side showcased their European credentials with the emphatic away triumph, sending a strong message to their Champions League rivals, while Villarreal were left to reflect on a disappointing defensive performance. (ANI)