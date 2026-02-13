Rajasthan Royals confirmed Riyan Parag as captain for IPL 2026 after a detailed process. The all‑rounder called the role “incredibly special,” while head coach Kumar Sangakkara praised his composure and cricketing mind.

Rajasthan Royals have appointed Riyan Parag as captain for IPL 2026, marking a significant step in the Assam all‑rounder’s journey with the franchise. The decision follows what the team described as a “considered and structured process” conducted over two months after the IPL auction.

Parag, who previously served as vice‑captain and stand‑in skipper during IPL 2025, expressed gratitude for the opportunity. “Rajasthan Royals has been my home in the IPL since day one. This franchise has backed me, developed me, and pushed me to grow every season. To now lead this team is incredibly special, and it’s a responsibility I fully embrace,” he said. He added that he looks forward to working with the coaching staff to deliver fearless and smart cricket for the fans.

Head coach Kumar Sangakkara endorsed the appointment, highlighting Parag’s growth within the squad. “Riyan has developed into a high‑impact player and a strong presence in our group. He’s shown composure under pressure, a sharp cricketing mind, and a real understanding of how we want to play. Already as part of the player leadership group, he has the respect of the dressing room, and we’re confident he will thrive in this role,” Sangakkara stated.

Sangakkara will continue in his dual role as Director of Cricket and Head Coach. The Royals’ support staff includes Vikram Rathour as Lead Assistant Coach, Shane Bond as Fast Bowling Coach, Trevor Penney as Assistant Coach, and Sid Lahiri as Performance Coach.

Parag has featured in 84 IPL matches, scoring 1,566 runs at an average of 26.10, with seven half‑centuries. His elevation to captaincy reflects the franchise’s faith in his leadership and ability to shape their campaign in IPL 2026.

