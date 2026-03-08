Saints in Ayodhya, Kanpur, and Varanasi held special prayers and havans for the Indian cricket team's victory against New Zealand in the high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad.

Saints in Ayodhya offered special prayers for the Indian cricket team on Sunday as they prepare to take on New Zealand in the summit clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The sages carrying the posters of the Indian players and the national flag chanted mantras and performed havan for the good luck of the Indian team.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Kanpur and Varanasi, where special prayers were offered for the Indian team. In Varanasi, children from cricket academies participated in havans, while in Kanpur, residents performed auspicious rituals ahead of the high-stakes contest.

A Final of Firsts for India

Going into the final, India are chasing a few firsts - first to defend a T20 World Cup title, first host team to win the T20 World Cup and the first to three T20 World Cup championships.

Road to the Final

For New Zealand, the biggest challenges will be how to keep the star-studded Indian batting line-up relatively quiet and how to deal with Jasprit Bumrah's unerring line and length.

India and New Zealand took contrasting paths to the final; they entered the contest on the back of strong batting performances in the semi-final. New Zealand lost to South Africa in the group stage and to England in the Super Eights, but were dominant in the final four. After restricting the Proteas to 169/8, New Zealand raced to a nine-wicket win in 12.5 overs, courtesy of a stunning 33-ball hundred by Finn Allen, the fastest in T20 World Cups. Meanwhile, for India, who were perfect in the group stage, the only blip was the loss to South Africa in the opening Super Eight contest. The semi-final against England was a high-scoring thriller, with India piling on 253/7 and England falling just seven runs short.

Head-to-Head Record

In their head-to-head clashes, history may favour New Zealand, but form is with India. The Black Caps have not lost a match to India in the T20 World Cup, having scored victories in 2007, 2016 and 2021. However, the host nation were dominant in their recent T20I series in India, with a comfortable 4-1 win.

Squads

New Zealand Squad

Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

India Squad

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav. (ANI)