Indian Football League 2025-26 features two key matches on Saturday. Former champions Gokulam Kerala FC take on Sreenidi Deccan FC, while Shillong Lajong FC face newly-promoted Diamond Harbour FC in an evening clash.

Indian Football League 2025-26 will see two crucial encounters on Saturday, March 14, 2026 with former champions Gokulam Kerala FC taking on Sreenidi Deccan FC at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri at 16:00 IST, while Shillong Lajong FC face newly-promoted Diamond Harbour FC later in the evening at the SSA Stadium in Shillong at 18:30 IST.

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Gokulam Kerala Seek First Win Against Sreenidi Deccan

Gokulam Kerala FC, who will be playing their second consecutive home match and under new coach, Dimitris Dimitriou, will be eager to secure their first win of the campaign in front of their home supporters. The Malabarians are looking to convert their draws into victories after playing out a hard-fought 1-1 result against Namdhari SA in the last round.

Emphasising the need to capitalise on their hard work, head coach Dimitris Dimitriou stated, "The boys have understood that we are capable of doing much better and get more points. The results will showcase all the hard work we did last week." Acknowledging the calibre of their opponents, he added, "Sreenidi is a great team with a mix of quality foreigners and Indian players. It is going to be a very difficult game for us."

Gokulam player Kingslee Fernandes echoed his coach's urgency and said, "The boys are prepared and ready to go against Sreenidi. With two draws, we are desperate for more points. If we have to win the title, we need to win more matches."

Standing in their way are Sreenidi Deccan, a perennial title-contending side looking to bounce back from a late heartbreak after losing 1-2 in stoppage-time to newly-promoted Chanmari FC. Unfazed by the recent drop in points, coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto remains fiercely optimistic. "We lost the last match, but the team is all geared up. Playing against Gokulam in Kerala is always difficult, but our team is ready," he declared.

Defender Hardik Bhatt said, "We as a team want to respond to the last result. We came to the league on a mission that is to win the league, and we will continue believing that."

In their eight previous encounters, Gokulam Kerala FC hold a distinct advantage with five wins compared to Sreenidi Deccan's three, with no matches ever ending in a draw. In the last fixture between the sides, Gokulam Kerala secured a narrow 1-0 victory, courtesy a decisive strike from Thabiso Nelson Brown at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

With both sides desperate to assert themselves early in the campaign, Saturday's afternoon clash promises to be an intriguing tactical battle between Gokulam's possession play and Sreenidi's structured approach.

Shillong Lajong Host Newcomers Diamond Harbour

In the evening fixture, Shillong Lajong FC return to the SSA Stadium hoping for their second consecutive victory, as the two sides meet for the first time ever. The Shillong-based club secured their first win of the season in thrilling fashion, coming from a goal down to defeat Real Kashmir FC 2-1.

Looking to build on the momentum, Lajong head coach Birendra Thapa stressed the importance of maintaining their rhythm. "Consistency is very important in this league. If we can go with the same intensity, we can definitely get three points, but we need to continue that," Thapa explained. Fully aware of the threat posed by the visitors, he added, "Diamond Harbour are one of the most experienced sides in the tournament, and they are one of the competitors for the IFL."

Forward Everbrightson Sana shared his coach's faith in the squad's execution. "We believe and trust our players to execute our coach's plans in the match against Diamond Harbour," Sana stated. "Our players are known for their strong mentality, and we hope to put on a good show in front of our home fans."

Newly-promoted Diamond Harbour FC, who secured their first win of the season against Dempo SC in the last round, will look to continue their form. Under the tactical guidance of head coach Kibu Vicuna, Diamond Harbour have shown it can heavily dominate possession and dictate the tempo against experienced opposition.

Vicuna acknowledged the challenge ahead. "It is going to be a very difficult match. Lajong are a strong team, especially on their own ground. We must show the same hunger if we have to get the points. We should play at our absolute best in order to defeat them."

Goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh echoed this ambition, emphasising their lofty seasonal targets. "The preparations have been really good, and we are prepared to face Shillong Lajong. Our dream is to win the league and qualify for ISL next season," Singh declared.

With crucial points on offer, Lajong will hope to take advantage of their passionate home support, while Diamond Harbour will try to find their second straight win in what is expected to be a highly competitive encounter.