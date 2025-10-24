A Kerala football fan breached security during an Al-Nassr vs. FC Goa match to hug and take a selfie with Portuguese star Joao Felix. The fan was taken into custody and spent the night in jail, while FC Goa now faces a potential hefty fine.

Fatorda: A Kerala football fan landed in legal trouble after breaching security to hug Portuguese star Joao Felix and snap a selfie during the AFC Champions League Two encounter between Al-Nassr and FC Goa at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The incident unfolded in the second half as Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo’s national and Al-Nassr teammate, was warming up near the sidelines. The overenthusiastic supporter, a self-proclaimed Portuguese football fan, jumped over the barrier and ran toward the player. Felix obliged with a quick hug and selfie before security personnel intervened and escorted the man away.

Fan Spends Night in Custody

The fan was taken into custody and reportedly spent the night in jail for entering a restricted zone, an act deemed to have put two international players at potential risk. The selfie was later deleted from his phone, and an FIR was registered.

“We have registered a case and issued a notice,” confirmed South Goa SP Tikam Singh Verma to The Times of India. “He was detained after running onto the field and remained at the police station until all formalities were completed. An arrest was not required in this instance.”

FC Goa Faces Possible Fine

The breach raised serious questions about match security. FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur acknowledged the flaw on social media, posting on X (formerly Twitter):

“Despite elevated police presence, a fan managed to cross the pitch and enter the ground. This was a clear security failure.”

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is expected to fine FC Goa approximately USD 10,000 (around Rs 8.8 lakh) over the incident. This would mark another disciplinary action against the club following a previous penalty in September when supporters used a smoke gun during a home game.

The match itself ended with FC Goa’s third loss in a row, while Al-Nassr extended their winning streak to three in the competition, boosting their standing in Group B.