Liv Morgan turns heads at Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 5 premiere, reuniting with Hollywood while fans notice her tattoo.

Liv Morgan may be absent from WWE television due to injury, but she made headlines at the world premiere of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 5 in Los Angeles. The former Women’s World Champion stole the spotlight on the red carpet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, where she appeared in a striking black lace dress that quickly caught the attention of fans and media alike.

Morgan, who suffered a shoulder injury during a June 16 episode of RAW in a match against Kairi Sane, has been sidelined since undergoing surgery. With no timetable yet for her in-ring return, her appearance at the premiere was a rare public outing. The video footage shared on her Instagram Stories showed her in a semi see-through dress, hair tied up, and her “11-21-17” tattoo visible on the back of her neck.

The event itself was packed with celebrities, including members of the Stranger Things cast and notable names such as gymnast Jordan Chiles, fashion blogger Stassi Schroeder, producer Emma Norton, actress Brec Bassinger, model Ellie Thumann, and cosplayer Jillea Godin. WWE’s partnership with Netflix made Morgan’s presence even more notable, as she represented the crossover between wrestling and mainstream entertainment.

Meaning Behind Liv Morgan’s Tattoo

Morgan’s tattoo, reading “11-21-17,” has long intrigued fans. The date marks her main roster debut on WWE SmackDown, when she joined Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan to form The Riott Squad. According to WWE.com, the trio decided to commemorate their debut by getting matching tattoos before the first anniversary of their arrival. Morgan chose the back of her neck, Riott placed hers on the back of her leg, and Logan opted for her ankle.

The Riott Squad’s initial run lasted less than two years before disbanding in May 2019. Morgan and Riott later reunited during the pandemic era until Riott’s release from WWE in June 2021. Since then, Riott has signed with AEW, while Logan returned under the name Valhalla in 2022 before her contract ended earlier this year. Morgan remains under WWE contract, though her in-ring future is still uncertain as she recovers from surgery.