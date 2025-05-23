Lionel Messi has had an illustrious career, scoring over 800 goals and mesmerizing fans worldwide. However, in a recent interview, the Inter Miami forward revealed his most cherished goal, and it's not one of his trademark solo efforts or curling finishes. Instead, it's a header that sealed a historic night for Barcelona.

Messi's favourite goal was scored on May 27, 2009, in the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester United in Rome. In the 70th minute, Messi met a stunning cross from Xavi Hernández and launched himself into the air, outjumping defenders despite being only 1.70m tall. His looping header sailed over Edwin van der Sar, securing a 2-0 victory for Barcelona.

This headed goal was a rare sight for a player known for his exceptional dribbling skills. It was also Messi's only headed goal in a Champions League final, making it an unforgettable moment. The strike capped off a remarkable season for Barcelona under Pep Guardiola, as they won the treble, including La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Champions League.

Messi's favourite goal serves as a reminder of Barcelona's dominance during their peak. The team's precision, unity, and brilliance were on full display, with Messi at the heart of it all. His ability to rise above the competition, literally and figuratively, has cemented his status as arguably the greatest player of all time.

While Messi has scored countless breathtaking goals, including free-kicks, solo efforts, and shots from impossible angles and positions, this particular header holds a special place in his heart, which shows his passion for the beautiful game.