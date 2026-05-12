Lionel Messi has been included in Argentina's preliminary 55-man squad for the 2026 World Cup. Coach Lionel Scaloni is building his team for the title defence, but the captain has not yet confirmed if he will play in the tournament.

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi has been named in Argentina's preliminary 55-man squad for the 2026 World Cup, as coach Lionel Scaloni begins shaping his team for the title defence following their triumph in 2022. The Argentina captain has not yet officially confirmed whether he will take part in the tournament, but he continues to be a key part of Scaloni's long-term plans as the team prepares for the defence of their crown.

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Key Players and Squad Details

The extended squad includes several Europe-based players, such as Cristian Romero of Tottenham, Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho and Como midfielder Nico Paz. Romero, although currently sidelined for the remainder of the Premier League season due to injury, has still been included as Argentina assesses their options ahead of the final squad selection.

Messi remains the record holder for most World Cup appearances, having played 26 matches in the competition. In Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning campaign, Messi registered 10 goal contributions each, becoming the first player since Diego Maradona in 1986 to reach that milestone in a single tournament.

Historical Context and Group Stage Draw

Argentina aim to become the first back-to-back male world champions since Brazil in 1962. However, recent history is against them; three of the last four defending champions were eliminated in the group stage. La Albiceleste have been drawn into Group J with World Cup debutants Jordan, two-time African champions Algeria and Austria, making their first tournament appearance of the 21st century.

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina's provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Olympique de Marseille), Juan Musso (Atletico de Madrid), Walter Benitez (Crystal Palace FC), Facundo Cambeses (Racing Club), Santiago Beltran (River Plate)

Defenders: Agustin Giay (Palmeiras), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nahuel Molina (Atletico de Madrid), Nicolas Capaldo (Hamburger SV), Kevin Mac Allister (Union Saint Gilloise), Lucas Martinez Quarta (River Plate), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nicolas Otamendi (SL Benfica), German Pezzella (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique de Marseille), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Lautaro Di Lollo (Boca Juniors), Zaid Romero (Getafe CF), Facundo Medina (Olympique de Marseille), Marcos Acuna (River Plate), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Gabriel Rojas (Racing Club)

Midfielders: Maximo Perrone (Como 1907), Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Guido Rodriguez (Valencia CF), Anibal Moreno (River Plate), Milton Delgado (Boca Juniors), Alan Varela (FC Porto), (Ezequiel Fernandez (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Nicolas Dominguez (Nottingham Forest), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa), Valentin Barco (RC Strasbourg)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Paz (Como 1907), Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atletico de Madrid), Tomas Aranda (Boca Juniors), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico de Madrid), Alejandro Garnacho (Chelsea), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico de Madrid), Matias Soule (AS Roma), Claudio Echeverri (Girona FC), Gianluca Prestianni (SL Benfica), Santiago Castro (Bologna FC), Lautaro Martinez (Internazionale), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Julian Alvarez (Atletico de Madrid), Mateo Pellegrino (Parma Calcio).

(ANI)