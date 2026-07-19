Argentina's Lionel Messi equalled Brazil's Cafu for the most appearances in a FIFA World Cup final (3) after starting against Spain in the 2026 summit clash. At 39, he also became the oldest outfield player to start a final.

Messi's Historic Milestone

Argentina captain and legendary footballer Lionel Messi equalled Brazil great Cafu's record for the most appearances in a FIFA World Cup final after taking the field against Spain in the 2026 summit clash at MetLife Stadium on Saturday (Local Time).

With his appearance in the title clash, Messi featured in his third FIFA World Cup final, drawing level with former Brazil captain Cafu, according to the Guinness World Records' X handle. Lionel Messi has now joined Cafu with the most appearances in a World Cup Final - 3 🇦🇷 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 19, 2026

The 39-year-old added yet another milestone to his glittering career, having previously led Argentina to the World Cup finals in 2014 and 2022 before making a third appearance in 2026. Earlier, Messi also became the oldest outfield player to start a FIFA World Cup final at 39 years and 25 days, adding another record to his illustrious resume.

Road to the Final

Argentina's Thrilling Comeback

Defending champions Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

Spain's Composed Victory

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance. Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead. Pedro Porro doubled Spain's advantage after the break following a fine move with Dani Olmo, while France struggled to create clear chances. Yamal had a goal ruled out for offside, and despite late efforts from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, Spain's defence held firm to secure their sixth clean sheet in seven tournament matches. (ANI)