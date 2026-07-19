Kolkata's Argentina Football Fan Club organizes a giant screen viewing for the FIFA World Cup final against Spain. The club's secretary is confident of a win, as the city celebrates the clash with massive flags and murals.

Uttam Saha, Founder-Secretary of the Argentina Football Fan Club, expressed confidence that the Lionel Messi-led side would successfully defend its title, as thousands of football enthusiasts prepared to watch the match on a giant screen in the city. Defending Champions will face 2010 World Cup champions Spain at the MetLife Stadium in New York on Saturday (Local Time). The Argentina Football Fan Club has organised a live screening of the summit clash at Gangulibagan, where around 2,000 fans are expected to gather to cheer for the defending champions.

'100 per cent certain Argentina will win'

Speaking to ANI, Saha said Argentina's performances throughout the tournament and their top position in the FIFA rankings made them favourites to lift the trophy. "It's 100 per cent certain that Argentina will win. The matches played so far have proven they are number one. They are number one in the FIFA rankings and number one in their performance too. As you all know, in this World Cup, the top four teams in the FIFA rankings reached the semi-finals. Three or four have been knocked out. Now there are one or two left, and among them, the number one team, Argentina, will be the champion," Saha told ANI.

Bengal's Love for Football

Highlighting Bengal's football culture, Saha said the enthusiasm of football lovers in the state goes beyond club or national loyalties, with fans turning up in large numbers even for matches played late at night. "For everyone, seeing the enjoyment of the Bengali people feels special to me. That's why I organized this here. Look, Argentina is far away, but with all the shouting and dancing here, it feels like a local boy is on the field. That's how it is in Bengal; football is in Bengal's heart and in its love. But for Bengal, to watch football, the time--be it 2 AM or 3 AM--doesn't matter. Mothers and sisters, everyone comes out of their homes. This is the true identity of Bengalis and their love for football," he said.

Recalling the turnout during previous screenings, Saha said football fans in Kolkata gather in huge numbers irrespective of which major team is playing. "The first match we showed was Brazil's at 3:30 AM, and over 1,000 supporters came. This is Bengal's spirit; for any match--Argentina, Brazil, Germany--for any big match, supporters come and enjoy," he added.

In Kolkata's Gangulibagan, an Argentina fan club has arranged for 2,000 people to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final match between Argentina and Spain live on a big screen in an open ground. Kolkata, known as India's football capital, is buzzing with excitement for the World Cup final as fans gear up for the thrilling clash between Argentina and Spain. The city's streets are decked out in the colours of favourite teams; massive flags flutter from rooftops, and murals of football legends adorn the walls.

Generational Clash: Messi and Yamal Create History

On the other hand, Messi added another milestone to his legendary career by becoming the oldest outfield player to start a FIFA World Cup final at 39 years and 25 days, while Spain's Lamine Yamal became the third-youngest player ever to start the tournament's showpiece match, according to One Football's X handle.

The final marks Messi's third appearance in a FIFA World Cup final, further cementing his place among the greatest players in the history of the game.

At the other end of the age spectrum, Yamal started the final at 19 years and six days old, making him the third-youngest player ever to feature in a World Cup final from the starting lineup. Only Brazil legend Pele, who was 17 years and 249 days old in the 1958 final, and Italy's Giuseppe Bergomi, who was 18 years and 201 days old in the 1982 final, were younger than Yamal. The Spanish teenager also overtook compatriot Pau Cubarsi (19 years and 178 days) and France's Kylian Mbappe (19 years and 207 days) on the all-time list, according to One Football's X handle.

Record-Breaking Age Gap

The final also created another unique World Cup record. It is the first in tournament history to feature two starting outfield players from opposing teams separated by an age difference of more than 20 years, according to One Football's X handle.

The contrasting milestones of Messi and Yamal underscored a symbolic passing of generations, with one of football's greatest-ever players sharing the World Cup final stage with one of the sport's brightest young stars. (ANI)