Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi trophy curse deepens as Al-Nassr crash out of the King’s Cup. Fans of Lionel Messi brutally troll CR7 online after his missed chances and poor free-kicks, mocking his long drought.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hunt for silverware in Saudi Arabia hit another painful roadblock on Tuesday night as Al-Nassr were dumped out of the King’s Cup by Al-Ittihad. The 40-year-old icon — who remains the world’s highest-paid footballer — has not lifted a single trophy since moving to the Middle East in December 2022. And with every missed chance, every free-kick that hits the wall, the wait for that next big moment grows longer.

For a man once synonymous with clutch goals and comeback wins, this latest defeat — masterminded by his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema — adds to a frustrating chapter in the twilight of Ronaldo’s career.

Benzema Strikes, Ronaldo Left Fuming

The night started badly for Al-Nassr when Benzema calmly slotted home in the 15th minute to give Al-Ittihad the lead. Ronaldo tried to turn provider soon after, setting up Angelo Gabriel’s equaliser with a perfectly measured cross. But joy turned to despair again as Hassem Aouar put Benzema’s side back in front before halftime.

Despite Al-Ittihad going down to ten men in the second half, Al-Nassr couldn’t find a way back — and Ronaldo’s frustration was visible.

He squandered several clear chances, including a one-on-one opportunity where he attempted a delicate chip that barely troubled the goalkeeper. To cap it off, his trademark free-kicks once again failed to deliver — his final effort hitting the wall from 30 yards out.

Messi Fans Troll Ronaldo

As soon as the final whistle blew, Lionel Messi fans were quick to pounce. Social media erupted with memes and trolling posts comparing the Argentine’s recent run of success — including guiding Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup and lifting the 2022 World Cup — to Ronaldo’s ongoing barren spell.

“And I’m suppose to believe he is better than Messi,” quipped one fan on X.

Another added, “Ronaldo should hang his boots, this is beyond disgraceful.”

The rivalry between the two legends may be over on the pitch, but it remains alive and merciless online.

Ronaldo Still Believes — Eyes on 1000 Goals and World Cup

Despite the criticism, Ronaldo remains defiant. Speaking earlier this month at the Portugal Football Globe Awards, he dismissed retirement rumours and insisted he still has more to give.

“I want to keep playing for a few years — not many, I have to be honest,” Ronaldo said. “People say, ‘It’s time to stop, you’ve done everything.’ But I don’t think so. I’m still producing good things, I’m helping my club and the national team. Why stop now?”

With the 2026 World Cup in North America on the horizon, Ronaldo hopes to lead Portugal one last time — a dream farewell that could silence his critics and rekindle the fire of his once unending glory days.

A Glorious Past, a Haunting Present

It’s now been nearly five years since Ronaldo last tasted major club success — the Serie A title with Juventus in 2020. His second stint at Manchester United ended trophyless, and his Saudi adventure has yet to yield gold.

For a player who built his legacy on relentless hunger and an obsession with winning, the current dry spell is hard to swallow — both for him and his fans.

But knowing Ronaldo, surrender is not an option. The King’s Cup exit may sting today, but for a man chasing 1000 goals, tomorrow is always another chance to prove he’s still got it.