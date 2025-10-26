Cristiano Ronaldo scored again for Al-Nassr in a Saudi League match, bringing his career total to an incredible 950 goals. This latest strike in the 2-0 victory over Al Hazem puts the Portuguese superstar just 50 goals away from 1000-goal milestone.

The star Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net again wearing the Al-Nassr jersey in a match this Saturday for the Saudi League. The striker has now reached 950 goals in his career, meaning he is just 50 away from the much-anticipated milestone of one thousand.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in Al-Nassr’s 2-0 victory over Al Hazem. The other goal was scored by fellow Portuguese player João Félix.

This was Cristiano Ronaldo’s sixth goal of the Saudi League season. He is three goals behind the top scorer, João Félix himself, who has nine.

With the win, Al Nassr maintains its perfect record in the Saudi League. Leading the competition, the team has 18 points from 6 rounds.

Ronaldo’s strike came alongside another from compatriot João Félix, who has been in scintillating form himself. The former Chelsea forward leads the Saudi League’s scoring charts with nine goals, while Ronaldo now sits just three behind with six.

Al Nassr’s win also extended their perfect start to the season, maintaining their top spot in the standings with 18 points from six matches.

