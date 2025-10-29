Al-Nassr suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to rivals Al-Ittihad, ending their Saudi King's Cup hopes and leaving star player Cristiano Ronaldo visibly dejected. Despite the loss, Ronaldo shared a message of unity on social media.

Riyadh: Al-Nassr's hopes of lifting the Saudi King's Cup came to an abrupt end on Tuesday night as they suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to rivals Al-Ittihad in the round of 16. The loss at home in Riyadh marked another disappointing chapter in what has been a trophy-laden wait for the club and their star player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar was visibly dejected as he walked off the pitch, his disappointment clear for all to see. At 40, Ronaldo's commitment to the team remains unwavering, and the weight of yet another elimination appeared to hit him hard.

Ronaldo's Message of Unity

Despite the setback, Ronaldo took to his social media platform X to rally his teammates and supporters. Sharing a team photo, he wrote: "We stand tall, learn, and move forward together."

The message reflected his leadership qualities and determination to keep the squad motivated, even in the face of another cup disappointment.

Trophy Drought Continues

This latest elimination extends a frustrating pattern for Ronaldo since his high-profile move to Al-Nassr in January 2023. The striker has now gone without silverware in 13 official competitions during his time with the Saudi club.

The drought includes three consecutive Saudi Pro League campaigns, four King's Cup attempts, four Saudi Super Cup competitions, and two Asian Champions League tournaments. Each missed opportunity has added to the pressure on both Ronaldo and the club to deliver their first major trophy together.

For Al-Nassr fans, Tuesday's defeat was particularly painful given the rivalry with Al-Ittihad and the fact that it came on home soil.