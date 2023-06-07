Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Laxita Sandila wins women's 1500m gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship

    Laxita Sandila won India's fifth gold medal of the competition by beating her previous personal best of 4:26.48s by more than two seconds.

    Laxita Sandila wins women's 1500m gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 6:01 PM IST

    Laxita Vinod Sandila of India won the gold medal in the women's 1500-meter race on the last day of the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships on Wednesday in Yecheon-gun, South Korea, with a personal best time of 4:24.23 seconds.

    Sandila won India's fifth gold medal of the competition by beating her previous personal best of 4:26.48s by more than two seconds.

    Also read: India celebrates Havildar Sunil Kumar's decathlon gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship

    As India's total grew to 17 medals, Mehdi Hasan added a bronze in the men's 1500-meter race with a time of 3:56.01s and Shivaji Parashu Madappagoudra earned a silver in the men's 5000-meter race with a time of 14:49.05s.

    Fast-rising athletes Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh won gold medals in the men's discus throw and the women's 400-meter races on the first day of competition on Sunday.

    Decathlete Sunil Kumar grabbed a gold medal on Tuesday, while shot putter Siddharth Choudhary added another gold on Monday with a personal best throw of 19.52 metres.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 6:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS chatter in the stands: Will haste over leaving Ravichandran Ashwin out haunt India?

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS chatter in the stands: 'R-Ash' decision by Team India?

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Memes lauding 'Lord' Shardul Thakur explode on Twitter after crucial Warner wicket snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Memes lauding 'Lord' Shardul Thakur explode on Twitter after crucial Warner wicket

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Team India pays tribute to Odisha train tragedy victims with black armbands osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Team India pays tribute to Odisha train tragedy victims with black armbands

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: R Ashwin fans miffed after India opt for Ravindra Jadeja in crucial Oval clash snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: R Ashwin fans miffed after India opt for Ravindra Jadeja in crucial Oval clash

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Splash of tricolour at The Oval as fans gear up for historic clash - WATCH snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Splash of tricolour at The Oval as fans gear up for historic clash - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS chatter in the stands: Will haste over leaving Ravichandran Ashwin out haunt India?

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS chatter in the stands: 'R-Ash' decision by Team India?

    Gujarat Cardiologist Gaurav Gandhi who performed over 16000 heart surgeries dies of heart attack at 41 gcw

    Cardiologist Gaurav Gandhi, who performed over 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of heart attack at 41

    Odisha Train Accident Sonu Sood launches Helpline for victims families also to rebuild their lives RBA

    Odisha Train Accident: Sonu Sood launches Helpline for victims’ families, also to rebuild their lives

    Sara Ali Khan to marry a cricketer? Actress has been long rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill RBA

    Sara Ali Khan to marry a cricketer? Actress has been long rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Memes lauding 'Lord' Shardul Thakur explode on Twitter after crucial Warner wicket snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Memes lauding 'Lord' Shardul Thakur explode on Twitter after crucial Warner wicket

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon