Laxita Sandila wins women's 1500m gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship

Laxita Vinod Sandila of India won the gold medal in the women's 1500-meter race on the last day of the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships on Wednesday in Yecheon-gun, South Korea, with a personal best time of 4:24.23 seconds.

Sandila won India's fifth gold medal of the competition by beating her previous personal best of 4:26.48s by more than two seconds.

As India's total grew to 17 medals, Mehdi Hasan added a bronze in the men's 1500-meter race with a time of 3:56.01s and Shivaji Parashu Madappagoudra earned a silver in the men's 5000-meter race with a time of 14:49.05s.

Fast-rising athletes Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh won gold medals in the men's discus throw and the women's 400-meter races on the first day of competition on Sunday.

Decathlete Sunil Kumar grabbed a gold medal on Tuesday, while shot putter Siddharth Choudhary added another gold on Monday with a personal best throw of 19.52 metres.