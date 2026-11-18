Ben Duckett scored a century and Will Jacks added a half-century as England reached 328 all out in the third ODI against Australia in Hobart. Jack Edwards led the Australian bowling attack with impressive figures of 4/31.

Ben Duckett Century Powers England to 328 Against Australia in Hobart

Hobart [Australia], November 18 (ANI): A century from Ben Duckett and a half-century from Will Jacks powered England to a total of 328 runs in the third and final ODI against Australia at Hobart on Wednesday. Duckett continued his red-hot run in ODIs, smashing another century against the Aussies in their own backyard after centuries at home and in Pakistan (during the ICC Champions Trophy). Jack Edwards picked up four wickets while Matt Renshaw got three. Mahli Beardman, the hero in the first ODI with a six-fer, had a forgettable outing of 0/54 in eight overs.

Tom Banton (44 in 35 balls, with nine fours) was once again superb at the top, providing England with a fine start, stitching a 74-run stand with Duckett in 8.4 overs before perishing to Edwards. Joe Root (12), skipper Harry Brook (17) and Jordan Cox (12) fell in the spin trap of Renshaw and Cooper Connolly, with England reduced to 172/4, with Duckett battling on the other side. Jofra Archer's promotion to number six, a surprise gamble, did not pay off as he fell for just seven to Travis Head.

Duckett reached his century in 94 balls, with 13 fours and a six, bringing his third ODI ton within less than a month. This marked his seventh ODI ton, taking him beyond 2,000 ODI runs, with him now at 2,125 runs in 47 innings at an average of 46.19, with seven centuries and 10 fifties. The left-hander has been on a tear this year, with 888 runs in 16 matches at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of almost 99, with four centuries and two fifties and a best score of 167. He also completed his 6,000 international runs, now sitting at 6,016 runs in 117 matches and 159 innings across all formats at an average of 39.32, with 14 centuries and 29 fifties and best score of 182. Duckett perished to Renshaw for 115 off 133, with 15 fours and three sixes as England crossed the 250-run mark.

Will Jacks (59 in 48 balls, with four boundaries and a six) chipped in another valuable fifty, his second of the series, putting in a 41-run stand for the seventh wicket with Sam Curran (19). Following their dismissals, England was skittled out for 328 in 48.3 overs. Edwards (4/31 in 5.3 overs) and Renshaw (3/51 in 10 overs) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia, while Travis, Connolly and Xavier Bartlett got one each. (ANI)