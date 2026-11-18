Portugal secured a 3-2 victory over Wales to top their group, while Norway joined the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals following a dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Denmark, capped by an Erling Haaland penalty.

Portugal Win and Haaland Heroics Confirm UEFA Nations League Final Eight

Cardiff [UK], November 18 (ANI): After a setback against Denmark, Portugal bounced back with a 3-2 win over Wales in their UEFA Nations League fixture, while a penalty conversion from Erling Haaland sent Norway to the quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Denmark at Copenhagen on Wednesday. The quarterfinal line-up for the UEFA Nations League is set, with Belgium, France, Netherlands, Germany, England, Spain, Portugal and Norway in the final eight, and the draw for the quarterfinal set to take place on Friday.

Portugal vs Wales

In the 11th minute, an absolute screamer of a curler from Bruno Fernandes gave Portugal the lead in the 11th minute, followed by an equaliser from David Brooks just two minutes later. Serba Thomas put Wales ahead before half-time, but Pedro Neto levelled the score before half-time with a strike in the 43rd minute. Substitute Carlos Forbs, wearing Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic number seven on his back, struck in the 70th minute with a low shot, while Neto was sent off after two yellow cards within two minutes. Portugal finished the group as winners with 15 points, including five wins and a loss. This also marks their first win after Cristiano's retirement. Speaking after the match, Forbs expressed his happiness at getting his first international goal. "It is a special feeling; I would not forget today. The most important thing is that we managed to win; I am happy about that. We needed the goal to calm the game down, and it just so happened that I scored," he said. On wearing Cristiano's jersey number seven, though a modified version to make sure that no one wears it like the iconic striker once again, he said that while he understood the special significance of the number, he did not feel "extra weight" attached to it. "I know it is a number with special significance, but I did not feel any extra weight wearing it," Forbs added.

Denmark vs Norway

Norway pulled off a clutch snatching of the second qualifying spot in the dying minutes against Denmark. Pierre-Emile Kordt Hojbjerg (11th minute) and Rasmus Hojlund (14th minute) struck twice to put Denmark ahead to the delight of the home crowd. However, a 37th-minute strike from Erling Haaland ignited some hope. Heading into the final 10 minutes, Denmark looked all set for a win, but Martin Odegaard (83rd minute) delivered an equaliser, while Haaland converted a penalty in stoppage time to help Norway seal a memorable win. Following their FIFA World Cup quarterfinal run this year, Norway are keeping up the momentum, finishing in second place in the Portugal-topped A4 with three wins and losses each, edging out Denmark on goal difference. (ANI)