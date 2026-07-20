Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum congratulated Spain on winning the FIFA World Cup 2026. She hailed the tournament's unity, praised Mexico as a co-host, and commended the collaboration between Mexico, the US, and Canada.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo congratulated Spain on winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 title and hailed the tournament as a celebration of unity, saying the event demonstrated sport's unique ability to bring nations together. In a post on X after the conclusion of the tournament, Sheinbaum praised Mexico's role as one of the three host nations alongside the United States and Canada, while also commending the Mexican national team's performances.

Sheinbaum Praises Mexico's Role, Congratulates Spain

"The 2026 FIFA World Cup has come to an end. It was a grand celebration of joy, excitement, and unity among peoples, where sport once again demonstrated its power to bring nations together," Mexico President wrote on X. She also congratulated Mexicans for successfully hosting the tournament and lauded the national team for representing the country with distinction.

"Congratulations to all Mexicans for making Mexico the best host and to our National Team for the outstanding role it played, raising high the name of our country with dedication, talent, and pride," she said. The Mexican President also congratulated Spain on lifting their second FIFA World Cup trophy. "Congratulations to Spain for deservedly winning the championship," she added.

Co-Host Collaboration Hailed

Highlighting the collaboration between the three co-host nations, Sheinbaum said the successful staging of the tournament reflected the value of international cooperation. "The three host countries--Canada, the United States, and Mexico--have shown that, when we work together, we are capable of turning great projects into reality and leaving a legacy of cooperation, friendship, and hope for the world," she said.

Spain's Victory in Tense Final

Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to secure La Roja's second World Cup title. (ANI)