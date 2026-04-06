Lalit has advanced to the men's 55kg Greco-Roman final at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek. He will compete for gold, while fellow Indian wrestlers Aman (77kg) and Sunil Kumar (87kg) will contest for bronze medals.

Former U-23 Asian Championships Bronze medallist Lalit will be challenging for gold in the men's 55kg Greco-Roman category in the Asian Wrestling Championships 2026 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday, while two more Indian wrestlers will be aiming for the bronze medal.

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Lalit's Dominant Run to the Final

According to a release, 23-year-old Lalit dominated China's Huoying Shi in the semifinals to register an 11-3 victory before Aman (77 kg Greco-Roman) and former champion Sunil Kumar (87 kg Greco-Roman) went down in their respective semifinals on a mixed opening day for the Indian contingent.

Lalit, who had bagged the bronze medal in the Muhamet Malo Wrestling meet last month, will now take on 2025 Asian Championships bronze medallist Ikhtiyor Botirov of Uzbekistan after he defeated the local favourite Ulan Uulu in the second semi-final 5-3.

Bronze Medal Hopes for Aman and Sunil

In the 77 kg Greco-Roman semifinal, Aman went down against Zagreb Open gold medallist Ali Oskou of Iran 13-3.

The Indian, who had reversed a 1-4 deficit to win 6-4 against China's Halishan Bahejiang in the quarterfinals, will now face Yeonghun Noh of South Korea in the bronze medal match.

2020 Asian champion Sunil Kumar lost his 87kg Greco-Roman semifinal against Gholamreza Farokhisenjani of Iran 0-8.

Other Results from the Indian Camp

In the 65kg Greco-Roman weight category, Sunny Kumar went down in the qualification round against Saifulla Kurman of Kazakhstan and was eliminated.

Also, being knocked out was Joginder Rathee in the men's 130kg Greco-Roman category after he went down in the quarterfinals against South Korea's Minseok Kim. The Korean then lost the semifinal against Mirzazadeh of Iran to end the Indian's hope for a repechage round.

Five More Indians in Action

Five more Indians - Sahil (60kg GR), Sachin Sahrawat (67kg GR), Anil (72kg GR) and Prince (82kg GR) and Nitesh (97kg GR) will be in action on Tuesday.