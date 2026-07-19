Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) won their first Major League Cricket (MLC) title by defeating Washington Freedom by one run in a thrilling final. The victory delivered a landmark 10th trophy for Knight Riders Sports across its global franchises.

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) lifted their maiden Major League Cricket (MLC) trophy after securing a thrilling one-run victory over Washington Freedom in the final, delivering a landmark 10th trophy for Knight Riders Sports across its global cricket journey.

According to a press release from LAKR, the triumph also marked a landmark 10th trophy for Knight Riders Sports across its global franchises and continued a period of sustained success for the Knight Riders family, with a Knight Riders franchise winning a major trophy in each of the last three years: IPL 2024, CPL 2025 and MLC 2026.

A Historic Year for LAKR

The title caps a historic year for LAKR, which also saw the inauguration of the Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Los Angeles, reinforcing Knight Riders Sports' long-term commitment to building the sport and its infrastructure in the United States.

Stalwarts Deliver on the Biggest Stage

For Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, the victory represents an extraordinary personal milestone, with the Knight Riders stalwarts now part of three consecutive title-winning campaigns across three years for the franchise.

Narine, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2026 MLC season, once again underlined his importance to the Knight Riders on the biggest stage, delivering a decisive performance in the final with three wickets in the powerplay and exceptional figures of 3/13.

Dramatic Finish in the Final

The championship triumph also fulfilled the ambition set out by LAKR captain Jason Holder before the start of the season. Setting the benchmark for the campaign, Holder had said, "We want to win the trophy. Anything short of that would be a disappointing season." LAKR ultimately delivered on that objective in dramatic fashion.

Asked to bat first in the final, LAKR posted 164, led by Andre Fletcher's 47, Colin Munro's 40 and Tromp's 39, before Narine (3/13) and Holder (3/31) played key roles with the ball.

With Washington Freedom requiring 14 from the final over, Shadley van Schalkwyk held his nerve after conceding a six off the first ball, dismissing Obus Pienaar and Ian Holland before conceding just two singles from the final two deliveries. A run-out off the last ball while attempting a second run that would have forced a Super Over sealed a memorable one-run victory and LAKR's maiden MLC crown.

Tenth Global Trophy for Knight Riders

The maiden MLC title represents another significant milestone in the continued growth of Knight Riders Sports, whose global journey has now yielded 10 trophies across its franchises.

From setting their sights firmly on the trophy at the beginning of the campaign to lifting it at the end, LAKR's historic season culminated with the ultimate prize, adding the newest piece of silverware to the Knight Riders collection. (ANI)