The third season of the Ice Hockey League kicks off in Ladakh from January 29 to February 14, 2026. This expansive edition features a full round-robin format for men's and women's teams, with finals scheduled for February 13 and 14.

The Ice Hockey League returns to Ladakh for its third season, set to run from January 29 through February 14, 2026, at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium. Building on months of structured training and community-led preparation, Season 3 marks the League's most expansive and competitive edition to date, reaffirming its role as a critical platform for the growth of Ice Hockey in the Himalayan region, as per a press release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Spanning 17 days, the League will feature a full round-robin format across both men's and women's categories, ensuring each team plays every other team. This format underscores the growing competitive depth and consistency of Ice Hockey talent emerging from Ladakh.

Season 2 Recap

Defending champions Kangs Sing enter Season 3 as the team to beat, having retained their men's title last year with a dominant 5-2 victory over Changthang Shans in the final. The men's champions remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, with captain Mushtaq Ahmed Giri earning the Best Player award in the men's category. In the women's category, Padma Chorol emerged as the Best Player.

On the scoring front, Waseem Bilal of Humas Warriors led the men's scoring charts with 10 goals, while Tsewang Chuskit led the women's category with 10 goals. Reinforcing the League's emphasis on sportsmanship, the Fair Play Awards were presented to Humas Warriors (men) and Sham Eagles (women) for their exemplary conduct on the ice.

League Structure and Progression

From January 29 to February 11, the League stage will feature 4-5 matches per day, comprising four men's matches and one women's match, ensuring consistent competitive exposure for all teams. The final day of the league stage will include a full slate of decisive fixtures across both categories, setting the stage for the knockouts.

Knockout Stage and Finals

The semi-finals are scheduled for February 12, with the top four teams from each category qualifying. The first-placed team will face the fourth-placed team in Semi-final 1, followed by the second- and third-placed teams in Semi-final 2.

The women's final will be played on February 13 at 11:00 AM, while the men's final is scheduled for February 14 at 11:00 AM, bringing the season to a close.

Community Engagement and Fan Expectations

Season 2 drew over 10,000 spectators across the tournament, with more than 7,000 fans attending the finals, transforming the NDS Stadium into one of Ladakh's most vibrant winter sporting venues. With an expanded match calendar and a full round-robin format this season, the League is expected to further deepen fan engagement and community participation.