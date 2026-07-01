Kylian Mbappe's brace led France to a 3-0 win over Sweden, advancing them to the World Cup's Round of 16. The captain set a new knockout stage goal record (10) and is now chasing the Golden Boot and Messi's all-time goal record.

Kylian Mbappe reflected on France's win over Sweden, emphasising his continued influence in breaking down opposition defences. He played a key role in France's victory, once again proving decisive as his team maintained their strong momentum in the tournament.

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Mbappe's Brace Sends France Through

A clinical double from talismanic captain Kylian Mbappe steered France to an emphatic 3-0 victory over Sweden at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), punching Les Bleus' ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

"Another rival sent off with a receipt! France wins against Sweden, and Kylian Mbappe is again doing what he can do best - sowing chaos in the Defence of rivals," Mbappe wrote in an Instagram post.

Didier Deschamps, returning to the touchline after missing the final group game due to personal bereavement (following his mother's funeral), watched his side systematically dismantle a stubborn Swedish defence.

Record-Breaking Night

Entering the match tied with Brazilian icon Ronaldo and legendary pre-war forward Leonidas at 8 career knockout stage goals, Mbappe's strikes in the 45th and 74th minutes pushed his total to 10 knockout stage goals, the most by any player in the history of the competition.

Mbappe's knack for delivering when the stakes are highest has defined his international career. His updated goal tallies paint the picture of a player performing at unprecedented efficiency. In the knockout stage, he has now scored 10 goals, bypassing Ronaldo (8) & Leonidas (8) for the record.

Chasing More History

Mbappe's sixth goal of the tournament drew him level with Argentina legend Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

The brace also took his World Cup tally to 18 goals in just 18 appearances, leaving him one shy of Messi's all-time record of 19 goals, achieved across 29 World Cup matches. (ANI)