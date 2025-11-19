Is Real Madrid Too Dependent on Kylian Mbappe? Shocking Stats You Can't Ignore
Real Madrid’s success this season is heavily tied to Kylian Mbappe. With 13 LaLiga goals, he drives victories, but when he’s off the scoresheet, the team struggles. Can Xabi Alonso’s squad rise beyond their star’s brilliance?
Mbappe Shines Bright at the Start of the Season
There’s no denying it: Kylian Mbappe is Europe’s hottest football sensation at the start of this LaLiga season. The French superstar has netted an impressive 13 goals, making him the top scorer in the league and Real Madrid’s most potent weapon.
For the Los Blancos, Mbappe isn’t just a player; he’s a shortcut to victory. His ability to find the back of the net consistently has already provided Real Madrid with several crucial wins this season.
When the Star Stumbles, So Does the Team
But there’s a catch. Real Madrid’s fortunes seem intimately tied to the brilliance of their French forward. The team struggles noticeably when Mbappe doesn’t score, a fact underlined by their recent results.
In the last two defeats—against Liverpool (1-0) and a goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano—the common denominator was clear: Mbappe was off the scoresheet.
Broadening the lens, the trend is unmistakable. Xabi Alonso’s side becomes a shadow of itself when their talisman isn’t firing. The problem isn’t new; it has haunted Real Madrid since Mbappe's arrival. When he doesn’t score, the team’s attack seems clouded, predictable, and less effective.
Numbers Speak Louder Than Words
The statistics are stark:
- When Mbappe scores: 38 wins, 2 draws, 4 losses
- When Mbappe doesn’t score: 14 wins, 4 draws, 13 losses
The contrast is glaring. With Mbappe on target, Real Madrid dominates. Without him, victories are far less frequent, and the team teeters closer to mid-table struggles than title glory.
This season, the French forward has already provided game-winning goals in four matches:
- Osasuna (1-0)
- Real Sociedad (1-2)
- Getafe (0-1)
- FC Barcelona (2-1)
His contributions have directly added eight points to Real Madrid’s tally—a figure that could be even higher if his assists are considered. Without Mbappe, the team would sit 4th in the standings, perilously close to the Europa League spots rather than contending for the LaLiga crown.
LaLiga Standings Without Mbappe's Goals
- FC Barcelona: 29 points
- Villarreal: 26 points
- Atletico de Madrid: 25 points
- Real Madrid: 23 points
- Real Betis: 20 points
The numbers make it clear: Real Madrid is heavily dependent on their star. Without Mbappe, Xabi Alonso’s squad risks underachieving and facing a very different season narrative.
The Challenge for Xabi Alonso
Even the most gifted player experiences highs and lows. Mbappe’s scoring streaks will inevitably fluctuate. Real Madrid cannot afford to rely solely on him for goals. The onus is now on the rest of the squad to step up, diversify attacking options, and ease the pressure on the Frenchman.
The faith in Xabi Alonso’s managerial skills is strong, but football fans and analysts alike know the risks of over-reliance on a single player.
A Delicate Balance
Mbappe is Real Madrid’s shining star, their game-changer, and their primary source of hope in tight matches. Yet, the same brilliance highlights a vulnerability: an overdependence that could cost the team if others fail to contribute.
For Xabi Alonso, the challenge is clear—balance the brilliance of Mbappe with a collective team effort. If the rest of the squad rises to the occasion, Real Madrid can maintain their pursuit of LaLiga glory. If not, even a superstar like Mbappe may not be enough to carry them alone.