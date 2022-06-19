Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kuortane Games 2022: Fans jubilant as Neeraj Chopra bags first gold of the year

    Neeraj Chopra has won his first gold of the year at the Kuortane Games 2022. A couple of days back, he had broken his national record.

    Kuortane Games 2022: Fans jubilant as Neeraj Chopra bags first gold of the year-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kuortane, First Published Jun 19, 2022, 8:41 AM IST

    Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra clinched his first top podium finish of the year, winning the javelin throw event during the Kuortane Games in Finland. On Saturday, he beat the reigning world champion, Anderson Peters of Grenada, for the second time in four days. The 24-year-old Chopra came up with an opening throw of 86.69 metres, which turned out to be the winning distance. Trinidad and Tobago's 2012 Olympics champion, Keshorn Walcott, finished second, with a first-round throw of 86.64 metres. Peters finished third, registering the best throw of 84.75 metres, again coming in the opening round.

    Chopra's second and third attempts happened to be fouled, as he could attempt only three legal throws. It meant that Chopra had a single legal throw and won the competition when he had finished second in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland. However, this win will surely boost his confidence as he prepares to participate in the Stockholm Diamond League from June 30.

    ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2022 - Neeraj Chopra headlines 37-member Indian athletics squad

    Oliver Helander of Finald, who had won gold in Turku with a throw of 89.83 metres, did not show up at this event, even though his name was registered. Reigning Asian and world para javelin champion Sandeep Chaudhary, who also happened to be training at the Kuortane Olympic Training Centre alongside Chopra, participated in the event and finished eighth with a best effort of 60.35 metres.

    Peters leads the charts this season with his monstrous throw of 93.07 metres, as he won gold during the Diamond League in Doha last month. Chopra's 89.30 metres effort in Turku turns out to be the fifth-best of the season. Chopra had made a spectacular return to competition following his historic gold medal during the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He produced a breathtaking throw of 89.30 metres as he shattered his national record, placing him second in Turku on Tuesday.

    ALSO READ: 'Happy to have started the season on a high note' - Neeraj Chopra on breaking his national record

    It was Chopra's first competitive event after more than ten months. It was nothing short of exceptional, as he almost grazed the 90 metres mark, considered the gold standard in the javelin sport. Chopra's previous national record was 88.07 metres, which he had recorded in Patiala in March last year. His gold at the Tokyo Olympics came with an effort of 87.58 metres.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2022, 8:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA 2022 Draft, national basketball association: Milwaukee Bucks GM general manager Jon Horst provides an update on all-star Khris Middleton-krn

    NBA 2022 Draft: Milwaukee Bucks GM Jon Horst provides an update on all-star Khris Middleton

    NBA national basketball association: Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham to diversify Russell Westbrook offensive role-krn

    NBA: Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham to diversify Russell Westbrook's offensive role

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Washington Wizards interested in multiple guard trades-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Washington Wizards interested in multiple guard trades

    Bayern Munich exit is the best solution; Robert Lewandowski firm on his stance-krn

    Bayern Munich exit is the 'best solution'; Robert Lewandowski firm on his stance

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: It's Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh in the final-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: It's Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh in the final

    Recent Stories

    Father s Day 2022 From Piku to Lion King watch these top 5 films to make your day extra special gcw

    Father's Day 2022: From Piku to Lion King, watch these top 5 films to make your day extra special

    Numerology Predictions for June 19 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for June 19: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    International Yoga Day 2022 Here s what one should eat before and after yoga session gcw

    International Yoga Day 2022: Here's what one should eat before and after yoga session

    Daily Horoscope Check Astrology Predictions for June 19 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 19, 2022

    NBA 2022 Draft, national basketball association: Milwaukee Bucks GM general manager Jon Horst provides an update on all-star Khris Middleton-krn

    NBA 2022 Draft: Milwaukee Bucks GM Jon Horst provides an update on all-star Khris Middleton

    Recent Videos

    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    India@75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    India@75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    India@75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    Video Icon