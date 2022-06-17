Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Commonwealth Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra headlines 37-member Indian athletics squad

    The Indian athletics team for the Commonwealth Games 2022 has been announced. Neeraj Chopra happens to be the biggest name in the same.

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Neeraj Chopra headlines 37-member Indian athletics squad
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 8:48 AM IST

    The 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) is the next big event for Indian athletes across sports. The tournament will be held between July 28-August 8 in Birmingham. On Thursday, the 37-member Indian squad was announced by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). The biggest name to headline the same would be the Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. It also includes DP Manu and Rohit Yadav, along with Triple Jumpers Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel and Eldhose Paul. AFI president Adille Sumariwalla was confident of the side delivering qualitative performances. Besides, he confirmed that Sable, Chopra and Punia were training overseas and would not be a part of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Chennai.

    "We are requesting the Indian Olympic Association to increase our quota by one and assist in securing accreditation for a couple of athletes. We have also selected a few subjects to prove their fitness and form before the Games," Sumariwalla was quoted as saying, reports IANS.

    "Shot Putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor will have to perform well in Kazakhstan, while Amoj Jacob has been selected subject to his recovery and fitness level. Similarly, Discus Throwers Navjeet Kaur Dhillon, Seema Antil Punia, and Hammer Thrower Sarita Singh will have to perform in Kazakhstan or California. Race walker Bhawna Jat will have to prove her fitness," added Sumariwalla.

    The Indian athletics team for CWG 2022
    Men:     Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase); Nitender Rawat (Marathon); M Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Long Jump); Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel and Eldhose Paul (Triple Jump); Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put); Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Rohit Yadav (Javelin Throw); Sandeep Kumar and Amit Khatri (Race Walking); Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi and Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m Relay). 
    Women: S Dhanalakshmi (100m and 4x100m relay); Jyothi Yarraji (100mHurdles); Aishwarya B (Long Jump and Triple Jump) and Ancy Sojan (Long Jump); Manpreet Kaur (Shot Put); Navjeet Kaur Dhillon and Seema Antil Punia (Discus Throw); Annu Rani and Shilpa Rani (Javelin Throw); Manju Bala Singh and Sarita Romit Singh (Hammer Throw); Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami (Race Walking); Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda, MV Jilna and NS Simi (4x100m relay).

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2022, 8:48 AM IST
