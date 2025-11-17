Venkatesh Prasad voiced shock over the postponement of KSCA elections, stating his team's mission is to revive top-level cricket at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Former treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya blamed the Managing Committee for the 'orchestrated' delay.

Venkatesh Prasad on Monday voiced his deep shock and disappointment over the abrupt postponement of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) elections, which were originally scheduled for November 30.. The elections have now been deferred to December 30. Besides Venkatesh, who is fighting for the post of president, the others in the fray are former India and Karnataka cricketer Sujith Somasundar for Vice President, Vinay Mruthyunjaya for Secretary, AV Shashidhar for Joint Secretary, and BN Madhukar for Treasurer.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Focus on Cricket, Not Politics'

Speaking to the media, Prasad stated, as per a press release, "We were stunned to learn that the elections have been deferred to 30 December. The primary focus here should be cricket, not politics. We are not participating for political reasons. Our sole objective is to revive top-level cricket at Chinnaswamy Stadium, to bring back international matches and IPL fixtures. That is our mission. We also hear that the Bengaluru franchise might play some matches outside Bengaluru. Why should that happen?"

He continued, "To make this possible, these elections must take place. That is the natural course of action. KSCA is at a pivotal juncture and needs change. Cricket is suffering right now, and the season is already underway. It is vital for elections to proceed so that a fresh committee can implement its vision. We have no issues with the Election Commission and fully respect their decisions. However, this postponement has come as a complete surprise."

Managing Committee Blamed for Delay

Echoing these concerns, the former KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya commented, "The responsibility to conduct elections rests squarely with the Managing Committee. They are directly accountable for this delay. The Electoral Officer sent two letters to the Managing Committee on the 14th and 15th, but received no reply until today--only this morning did he get a response. There has been a total lack of cooperation from the Managing Committee."

He added, "I place responsibility entirely on the Managing Committee. The confusion has been orchestrated, leading to this outcome. We urge all KSCA members to take this issue seriously and demand an end to this undemocratic approach to governance."