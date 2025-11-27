Jaipur Polo team defeated Chunda Polo 10-6 to enter the Kota Cup final. Padmanabh Singh was the star with six goals, supported by Lance Watson's four. The consistent scoring secured Jaipur's commanding victory in the tournament.

The second encounter of the Kota Cup, yet again ended in a stylish victory for the Jaipur Polo team as they came out victorious by a scoreline of 10-6 against Chunda Polo to qualify for the final of the tournament, as per a release from the Jaipur Polo team.

Star Performers Lead the Charge

The game saw impressive contributions from players across both teams, but Jaipur's consistent scoring helped them secure the win. For the home team, it was again the attacking duo of Padmanabh Singh and Lance Watson who bagged all the goals. HH Jaipur did the bulk of the scoring with six goals to his name, and Watson scored the rest to complete a stellar performance.

A Dominant Display Chukker by Chukker

The match began with both teams showing their intensity, and it was none other than Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur who scored the opening goal to secure an early lead. Jaipur continued the momentum as it added two more goals quickly, led by Lance Watson, to end the chukker at 3-1.

The second chukker saw Chunda Polo trying to make a comeback, scoring two, but the team Jaipur was relentless, piling on two more goals to end the second chukker with a lead of 5-3.

The third chukker was all about Jaipur, as Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur added three more to his name and Lance Watson added one. Chunda Polo could get back one goal, but it was too late already as the score stood at 9-4 in Jaipur's favour at the end of the chukker.

The last chukker was more about being prudent than going on the attack. While Chunda Polo scored two goals, Jaipur scored the final and the 10th goal via Lance Watson to cap off a commanding win.

Final Showdown on November 30

The final of the tournament will now be played on November 30 at the Rajasthan Polo Club, wherein Jaipur still awaits the challenger.

The Jaipur Polo Team comprises skilled and dedicated players who carry forward a legacy deeply rooted in Jaipur's royal traditions. (ANI)