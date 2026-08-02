VP CP Radhakrishnan lauded Indian athletes for their record-breaking performance at the Glasgow CWG 2026. India secured a historic seven gold medals in boxing, with Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, and others clinching top honours.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan congratulated Indian athletes for their outstanding performances at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, praising their determination, fighting spirit, and achievements. He lauded boxers Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal, Priya Ghanghas, and Sakshi Chaudhary for their gold medals, Lovlina Borgohain for her silver medal, and Unnati Sharma for her bronze medal in judo.

India concluded its historic boxing campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a record-breaking haul of seven gold medals after Narender Berwal secured silver in the men's 90+kg category on Saturday.

VP's Congratulatory Message

"Indian boxing continues its golden run at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026! Heartiest congratulations to Arundhati Choudhary (Women's 70kg), Sachin Siwach (Men's 60kg) and Ankush Panghal (Men's 80kg) on winning Gold Medals, and to Lovlina Borgohain (Women's 75kg) on securing the Silver Medal in Boxing at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your outstanding performances, determination and fighting spirit have brought immense pride to the nation. Wishing you all continued success and many more glorious achievements in the years ahead," VP Radhakrishnan wrote in an X post.

Indian boxing continues its golden run at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026! Heartiest congratulations to Arundhati Choudhary (Women’s 70kg), Sachin Siwach (Men’s 60kg) and Ankush Panghal (Men’s 80kg) on winning Gold Medals 🥇, and to Lovlina Borgohain (Women’s 75kg) on… pic.twitter.com/2t1TQUJWKo — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) August 1, 2026

Highlights from the Finals

In the men's 60kg final, Sachin produced a stunning comeback against Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo. Trailing after the opening two rounds, the Indian boxer fought back strongly in the final round, forcing a standing count and securing a thrilling 3-2 split-decision victory to claim the gold medal.

Ankush Panghal delivered India's seventh gold medal in boxing, defeating England's Dimeji Shittu 4-1 in a split decision in the men's 80kg final.

Arundhati Choudhary delivered a dominant performance to claim gold in the women's 70kg final, defeating England's Chantelle Reid 5-0 by unanimous decision.

Lovlina Borgohain narrowly missed out on gold, settling for silver after losing 1-4 in a split decision to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the women's 75kg final.

More Medals and Accolades

VP Radhakrishnan also lauded Priya Ghanghas and Sakshi Chaudhary for clinching gold medals in boxing and Unnati Sharma for winning bronze in judo. He described their achievements as a proud moment for the country and praised their dedication, while wishing them greater success in future international competitions.

"Congratulations to Priya Ghanghas and Sakshi Chaudhary on winning the Gold Medals in the Women's 60kg and Women's 51kg Boxing events respectively at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Congratulations also to Unnati Sharma on securing the Bronze Medal in the Women's 63kg Judo event. Your achievements are a proud moment for the nation. Wishing you all many more victories and continued success on the global stage," he wrote in another X post.

Congratulations to Priya Ghanghas and Sakshi Chaudhary on winning the Gold Medals in the Women’s 60kg and Women’s 51kg Boxing events respectively at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Congratulations also to Unnati Sharma on securing the Bronze Medal in the Women’s 63kg Judo… pic.twitter.com/Jw1ymyXS92 — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) August 1, 2026

Sakshi Chaudhary added another gold medal to India's tally after beating England's Ruby White 5-0 in the women's 51kg final.

Priya Ghanghas completed a memorable campaign for Indian women's boxing with a hard-fought 4-1 split-decision victory over Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh in the women's 60kg final. (ANI)