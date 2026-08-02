Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed Indian athletes for their historic performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026. India's boxing team secured a record seven gold medals, and Gulveer Singh won India's first-ever CWG 5000m/10000m medals.

India's Record-Breaking Boxing Campaign

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed Indian athletes for their remarkable performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026, highlighting India's historic medal haul across boxing and athletics. He praised boxers Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal, Arundhati Choudhary, Priya Ghanghas, and Sakshi Chaudhary for their gold medal victories, while also applauding silver medallists Lovlina Borgohain and Narender Berwal, and bronze medallist Gulveer Singh for their achievements. Mandaviya said the success reflects the growing strength of Indian sports and celebrated Gulveer's historic achievement of securing India's first-ever Commonwealth Games medals in the men's 5000m and 10000m events. "A golden triumph for Indian boxing! Congratulations to TOPS Core athlete Sachin on winning the Gold Medal in the Men's 60kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026," Mandaviya wrote in an X post. https://x.com/mansukhmandviya/status/2083646335073517879?s=20

India concluded its historic boxing campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a record-breaking haul of seven gold medals after Narender Berwal secured silver in the men's 90+kg category on Saturday. The remarkable performance saw India finish atop the boxing medal standings with seven gold and three silver medals, marking its best-ever outing at the Commonwealth Games.

Sachin Siwach Wins Gold

In the men's 60kg final, Sachin produced a stunning comeback against Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo. Trailing after the opening two rounds, the Indian boxer fought back strongly in the final round, forcing a standing count and securing a thrilling 3-2 split-decision victory to claim the gold medal.

Ankush Panghal Secures Seventh Gold

Ankush Panghal delivered India's seventh gold medal in boxing, defeating England's Dimeji Shittu 4-1 in a split decision in the men's 80kg final. "India's golden run in Boxing continues! Heartiest congratulations to TOPS athlete Ankush on winning the Gold Medal in the Men's 80kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026," Mandaviya wrote. https://x.com/mansukhmandviya/status/2083628972680904774?s=20

Arundhati Choudhary's Dominant Gold

Arundhati Choudhary delivered a dominant performance to claim gold in the women's 70kg final, defeating England's Chantelle Reid 5-0 by unanimous decision. "Absolute dominance in the 70kg final! Huge congratulations to TOPS Core athlete Arundhati Choudhary for bringing home Gold in Women's 70kg Boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026," Mandaviya said. https://x.com/mansukhmandviya/status/2083618456658976871?s=20

Priya Ghanghas Clinches Gold

Priya Ghanghas completed a memorable campaign for Indian women's boxing with a hard-fought 4-1 split-decision victory over Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh in the women's 60kg final. "Indian Boxing continues to script history! Heartiest congratulations to TOPS Core athlete Priya on clinching the Gold Medal in the Women's 60kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026," Mandaviya wrote in another X post. https://x.com/mansukhmandviya/status/2083610737491263963?s=20

Sakshi Chaudhary's Unstoppable Performance

Sakshi Chaudhary added another gold medal to India's tally after beating England's Ruby White 5-0 in the women's 51kg final. "Unstoppable in the ring! Heartiest congratulations to TOPS athlete Sakshi on winning the Gold Medal in the Women's 51kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026. This is India's third Boxing Gold of the day, reflecting the growing strength of Indian boxing and the impact of the Modi government's continued investment in nurturing sporting talent," Mandaviya wrote. https://x.com/mansukhmandviya/status/2083606580231324072?s=20

Silver Medals for Borgohain and Berwal

Lovlina Borgohain narrowly missed out on gold, settling for silver after losing 1-4 in a split decision to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the women's 75kg final. "Silver for India in the ring! Heartiest congratulations to TOPS Core athlete Lovlina Borgohain on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's 75kg Boxing event at the Commonwealth Games," Mandaviya said. https://x.com/mansukhmandviya/status/2083653524848804127?s=20

In the men's 90+kg final, Narender was beaten by England's Damar Thomas, losing 0-5 in a unanimous decision to settle for the silver medal. Despite the defeat, his podium finish capped a memorable campaign for the Indian boxing contingent. "Heartiest congratulations to TAGG athlete Narender on securing the Silver Medal in the Men's 90+kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026," Mandaviya wrote in an X post. https://x.com/mansukhmandviya/status/2083656840131526862?s=20

Historic Athletics Bronze for Gulveer Singh

While in athletics, Gulveer Singh delivered a brilliant tactical race to claim the bronze medal in the men's 5000m event. Displaying exceptional endurance and race awareness, Gulveer produced a strong finishing kick in the final lap to secure third place in a thrilling contest. Singh scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a medal in the men's 5,000m at the Commonwealth Games. https://x.com/mansukhmandviya/status/2083650575900762582?s=20

"Gulveer......Gulveer!! Heartiest congratulations to our TOPS athlete Gulveer on his Bronze Medal in the Men's 5000m. Winning India's first-ever CWG medals in both the 5000m & 10000m is an extraordinary feat. The entire nation is proud of you!" Mandaviya wrote in another X post.

Judo Bronze for Unnati Sharma

Mandaviya also congratulated Unnati Sharma for winning the bronze medal in the women's 63kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026. He praised her achievement and contribution to India's medal success. https://x.com/mansukhmandviya/status/2083664886790500738?s=20

"Congratulations to Khelo India athlete Unnati Sharma on clinching the Bronze Medal in the Women's 63kg Judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026," Mandaviya wrote. (ANI)