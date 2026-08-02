India's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 reaches 39, with 13 golds. The Indian boxing team achieved a historic best with 7 golds. Mirabai Chanu secured her third CWG gold, while Neeraj Chopra won a silver medal in javelin.

Indian boxers dominated the Commonwealth Games with a historic best-ever haul of 10 medals, comprising an unprecedented seven golds, the highest by any country in a single edition, along with three silver medals.

India has so far secured a remarkable 39-medal haul at the Commonwealth Games 2026, comprising 13 gold, 17 silver, and nine bronze medals.

Key Medal Winners and Historic Feats

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain secured a silver medal in the women's 75kg category after a strong campaign.

Jhandu Kumar opened India's medal account at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games by clinching bronze in para powerlifting.

Weightlifter Rishikanta Singh became the first able-bodied Indian medallist at the Games, securing silver in the men's 60kg category while setting a new Commonwealth Games record in the snatch event.

Mirabai Chanu delivered India's first gold medal in Glasgow, completing a historic hat-trick of Commonwealth Games titles.

Asmita Dey created history by winning India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold in judo, while Harsh Singh joined her among the champions shortly after.

Tejaswin Shankar became the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games decathlon medal, claiming bronze in the event.

Gulveer Singh also scripted history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals in athletics at a single Commonwealth Games, earning silver in the men's 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m.

Neeraj Chopra, who won gold in the men's javelin throw at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, added another Commonwealth Games medal to India's tally by securing silver in Glasgow 2026, marking his second podium finish at the event. The Olympic champion had missed the Birmingham 2022 Games while recovering from an injury and was unable to defend his title.

Record-Breaking Performance by Para-Athletes

India concluded its para-sports campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow with its best-ever performance, securing a record seven medals, three gold, two silver, and two bronze.

Para athletics led the charge, contributing six medals, including three gold, two silver, and one bronze, ending India's two-decade wait for a para athletics medal at the Commonwealth Games. Para powerlifting contributed the seventh medal with a bronze finish.

Indian para-athletes also achieved a rare feat by securing double podium finishes in the same event on three occasions -- in the women's shot put F57, men's shot put F57, and men's 100m T47 categories.

Recalling the 2010 Delhi Games

India's greatest-ever Commonwealth Games performance came at the 2010 Delhi edition, where the hosts produced a historic haul of 101 medals, including 39 gold, 26 silver, and 36 bronze, to finish second on the overall medal table. It remains India's highest-ever finish at the Games and the only occasion when the country crossed the 100-medal mark at a Commonwealth Games. (ANI)