Mumbai: Fans are eager to know when they'll see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Indian jersey again, following their retirement from Test and T20 cricket. Both are believed to be aiming for the 2027 ODI World Cup. It's speculated they want to end their international careers after securing the World Cup title, which they narrowly missed in 2023. However, the 2027 World Cup is still two years away, by which time Rohit will be 39 and Kohli 38.

While their inclusion in the World Cup squad remains uncertain, India has 24 ODIs scheduled before the tournament. With the World Cup in 2027, India will play most of these matches next year. This year, they have only six ODIs remaining, starting with a series against Bangladesh in August. If internal conflicts in Bangladesh disrupt this series, fans might have to wait until October to see them in Indian colors again.

India will play a three-match ODI series against Australia from October 19th to 25th. This series is expected to mark the return of both players to the Indian team. Following the Australia series, India will play another three-match ODI series against South Africa from November 30th to December 6th.

After a three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January 2026, India's next ODI engagement is in June against Afghanistan. Subsequently, India will play three-match ODI series against West Indies in September, New Zealand in October-November, and Sri Lanka in December 2026.

India's ODI Schedule for the Next Two Years