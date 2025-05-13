Image Credit : Getty

Ahead of the Test tour of England, Indian cricket received a big setback as two batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirements from the longest format of the game. Rohit was the first to take the step to call time on his red-ball career and then, Kohli followed the suit by bidding adieu to his illustrious Test career.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have left a huge void in India’s Test batting as the duo was the cornerstones of the line–up, delivering consistent performances for over a decade while taking the team through a golden era with their leadership. As the sun has set on their decorated Test careers, Indian cricket is set to undergo a transition phase post the era of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Test cricket.

Is Indian cricket ready to embrace the new era of challenges and opportunities without two batting greats in the longest format of the game?