KL Rahul's unbeaten century steered India to 344/2 on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand. With Shubman Gill offering support, India now trails by only 24 runs, maintaining strong control heading into the final stages of the match.

KL Rahul's Century Powers India on Day 3 in Wellington

Wellington [New Zealand], November 21 (ANI): KL Rahul struck a magnificent century to guide India to 344/2 at the end of the second session on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday. The right-hander remained unbeaten on 124 off 264 deliveries, laced with nine fours and a six, while skipper Shubman Gill provided able support with a fluent 36 off 40 balls at the other end. India continued to strengthen their position, reaching 344/2 at Tea. The visitors now trail New Zealand's first-innings total of 368 by just 24 runs, with eight wickets still in hand.

India started the second session on Day 2 at 239/1. India enjoyed another productive session with the bat, adding 105 runs in 27 overs for the loss of just one wicket to further strengthen their position in the contest. Following Padikkal's dismissal, Gill ensured that the scoring rate did not dip, providing valuable support to Rahul and keeping the pressure firmly on the New Zealand bowlers. The visitors also handled the second new ball exceptionally well, denying New Zealand any opportunity to build momentum or put the Indian batting line-up under sustained pressure. Both Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry appeared to be tiring as the session progressed, with the latter visibly expressing his frustration at being unable to make a breakthrough. India have scored 56 runs in the 13 overs since the second new ball was taken. Rahul displayed remarkable composure and patience, anchoring the Indian innings with a well-paced knock. He received good support from Gill. The pair ensured that India did not lose further wickets after the dismissal of Devdutt Padikkal, keeping the visitors firmly in control. Padikkal narrowly missed out on his Test century, departing for a valuable 80 off 175 deliveries, with ten boundaries. The left-hander looked comfortable at the crease and complemented Rahul brilliantly during their crucial 165-run partnership. However, New Zealand managed to break the stand, bringing an end to Padikkal's impressive contribution. Earlier, India added 80 runs without losing a wicket in 27 overs during the morning session, taking their total from the overnight score of 159/1 to 239/1.