Bayern Munich confirms Harry Kane will miss several months due to a torn syndesmotic ligament in his left ankle, while teammate Michael Olise is also sidelined with a bruised forefoot following their recent Bundesliga draw against Cologne.

Bayern Munich Confirm Major Ankle Injury Blow for Striker Harry Kane

Munich [Germany], November 21 (ANI): Harry Kane's remarkable 2026 campaign has suffered a major setback, with Bayern Munich confirming that the England captain will be sidelined for the next few months due to a serious ankle injury sustained during their 1-1 Bundesliga draw against FC Cologne on Friday. The German club confirmed the injury following an examination conducted by its medical department.

Kane sustained the injury in the 20th minute at the Allianz Arena while attempting to connect with a deflected cross from Michael Olise. Cologne defender Joel Schmied got to the ball first before making contact with Kane's left leg. The striker initially tried to carry on after clutching his ankle but eventually went down again and was assisted off the pitch by two members of Bayern's medical staff.

"Harry Kane suffered a torn syndesmotic ligament in his left ankle during FC Bayern's Bundesliga home match against 1. FC Köln on Friday evening. This was confirmed by an examination conducted by FC Bayern's medical department. The 33-year-old will therefore be sidelined for the next few months," Bayern Munich said in a media statement. Meanwhile, Bayern forward Michael Olise has also sustained an injury during the fixture. The French international has been diagnosed with a bruised forefoot and will receive treatment in the coming days. "Michael Olise has been diagnosed with a bruised forefoot. The French forward will receive treatment in the coming days," the statement concluded.

Both Kane and Olise were forced off during the first half of Friday's Bundesliga encounter against Cologne after sustaining injuries following tackles. Kane was substituted in the 19th minute, with Tom Bischof coming on in his place, while Olise was replaced by Tim Binder. The injury comes at a particularly unfortunate time for Kane, who was named the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner last month, becoming the first English player in 25 years to receive the prestigious honour. He netted 73 goals for club and country during the 2025-26 campaign, helping Bayern secure a domestic treble and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League. Kane had continued his impressive form into the current season, registering 10 goals and 12 assists in 16 competitive appearances before the Cologne fixture. His 22 goal contributions accounted for 41 per cent of Bayern's 54 goals, highlighting his importance to the team's attack. Bayern are currently leading the Bundesliga standings and remain involved in the Champions League league phase. Kane is now expected to miss a crucial stretch of fixtures, including the away encounter against Lille on November 25, followed by domestic commitments. His absence presents a significant challenge for manager Vincent Kompany, particularly with Olise's availability also uncertain and several other key players facing fitness concerns. (ANI)